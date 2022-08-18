Bears have become more active as, now, almost all coins have entered the red zone.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) has continued yesterday's drop, going down by 1.51%.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
Bulls have lost the $24,000 mark, which means that bears are controlling the situation at the moment.
If the breakout of $23,000 happens, one can expect a test of the nearest level at $22,400 by the end of the current month.
Bitcoin is trading at $23,430 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) has lost more than Bitcoin (BTC) with a drop of 2.53%.
ETH/USD chart by TradingView
Ethereum (ETH) is trading below $1,900, which means that there are low chances of seeing a midterm bull run. If bulls cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, the leading altcoin can touch the support level at $1,785 very soon.
Ethereum is trading at $1,835 at press time.
EOS/USD
EOS is an exception to the rule as the coin has rocketed by almost 20% over the past 24 hours.
EOS/USD chart by TradingView
EOS has broken the resistance at $1.449 on the daily chart. Until the rate is above this mark, buyers remain more powerful than sellers. However, bulls might need more time to accumulate power for further growth. In this case, sideways trading in the range of $1.5-$1.6 is the more likely scenario for the upcoming days.
EOS is trading at $1.552 at press time.
SOL/USD
Solana (SOL) is the main loser today, falling by 4.33%.
SOL/USD chart by TradingView
Solana (SOL) has continued to rise after the false breakout of the $44 mark. At the moment, one should pay attention to the vital level of $40. If the candle closes below it, the next stop at which buyers may get back in the game is the zone around $39.
SOL is trading at $41.18 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP price personifies lack of momentum and disinterest as SEC v. Ripple drags on
XRP price has been trying to breach the $0.381 hurdle for roughly 55 days. A move out of the consolidation between $0.381 and $0.359 will lead to a directional bias. Investors can look to flip long if Ripple retests the $0.340 support level.
Shiba Inu price to provide another opportunity before a 50% upswing
Shiba Inu price is on the verge of triggering another run-up, but it needs to allow investors who partook in the previous rally to book profits. As a result, more market participants are likely to flock around the next support level, triggering another leg-up.
Binance Coin Price Prediction: CZ's Crypto Takeover
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) plans to hire 2,000 more Binance employees. 14 million tokens have been locked away and burned this summer. A break above $336 could be the catalyst to induce an additional 40-50% rally.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: A $0.02 DOGE by 2023
Dogecoin price prediction shows reasons to be concerned. Analysts have been eyeing the notorious dog coin throughout the summer as the DOGE price fell into considerably discounted price territory at $0.050.
Bitcoin: If bulls lose control here, BTC could revisit $21,000
Bitcoin price shows an interesting setup that could reveal its next move. On closer inspection, its technicals support a bearish outlook for the leading crypto.