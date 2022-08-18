Bears have become more active as, now, almost all coins have entered the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has continued yesterday's drop, going down by 1.51%.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Bulls have lost the $24,000 mark, which means that bears are controlling the situation at the moment.

If the breakout of $23,000 happens, one can expect a test of the nearest level at $22,400 by the end of the current month.

Bitcoin is trading at $23,430 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has lost more than Bitcoin (BTC) with a drop of 2.53%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) is trading below $1,900, which means that there are low chances of seeing a midterm bull run. If bulls cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, the leading altcoin can touch the support level at $1,785 very soon.

Ethereum is trading at $1,835 at press time.

EOS/USD

EOS is an exception to the rule as the coin has rocketed by almost 20% over the past 24 hours.

EOS/USD chart by TradingView

EOS has broken the resistance at $1.449 on the daily chart. Until the rate is above this mark, buyers remain more powerful than sellers. However, bulls might need more time to accumulate power for further growth. In this case, sideways trading in the range of $1.5-$1.6 is the more likely scenario for the upcoming days.

EOS is trading at $1.552 at press time.

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) is the main loser today, falling by 4.33%.

SOL/USD chart by TradingView

Solana (SOL) has continued to rise after the false breakout of the $44 mark. At the moment, one should pay attention to the vital level of $40. If the candle closes below it, the next stop at which buyers may get back in the game is the zone around $39.

SOL is trading at $41.18 at press time.