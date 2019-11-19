Grayscale Investments, who hold roughly USD 2.7 billion in assets, stated on Tuesday they have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission a registration statement on Form 10 for its bitcoin fund, a move aimed at broadening its investor base.

The fund is called Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has assets of about USD 2.175 billion, the company said, and it trades on OTCQX, an over-the-counter marketplace.

We filed a FORM 10 and the SEC can of course have comments, or questions, or they can ask us to expand on certain aspects of the document, but if they do not, it’s typically goes effective after 60 days from the time is filed said Michael Sonnenshein, Grayscale managing director

In regards for the reason for doing this Sonnenshein said: