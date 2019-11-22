Grayscale Form 10 approval would be a milestone for crypto industry says managing director

- Grayscale’s managing director Michael Sonnenshein speaking to CNBC on the Form 10 filing.
- The firm earlier filled Form 10 for its publicly traded Bitcoin (BTC) fund Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC).
Grayscale’s managing director Michael Sonnenshein believes that the asset manager’s recent Form 10 filing with regulators in the United States would be “a milestone” for the crypto industry if it’s approved.
Sonnenshein was speaking recently in an interview with CNBC. It follows Grayscale having filed a registration statement on Form 10 for its publicly traded Bitcoin (BTC) fund Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Should it be approved, the trust would become the first cryptocurrency investment vehicle to obtain the status of a reporting company by the SEC.
