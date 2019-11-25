Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (DLC) is within finishing stages

The American digital asset management company Grayscale set to roll out new investment products.

As per a company announced, the new fund which is named Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (DLC). DLC will provide opportunities to invest in five major crypto assets, (including Bitcoin and Ether), and will soon be available on OTCQX Best Market, a popular over-the-counter (OTC) share trading marketplace.