- The malware uses the Bitcoin blockchain to update itself continuously.
- Protect yourself against it by not clicking on suspicious links and emails and by keeping your router firmware up-to-date.
As per TrendMicro, cybersecurity researchers have discovered a new strain of the infamous Gluptepa malware. The malware uses the Bitcoin blockchain to stay alive. Analysts confirm that this strain is capable of invading systems to mine Monero and steal sensitive data like passwords and cookies. It also exploits a vulnerability in MicroTik routers to transform target machines into a SOCKS proxy. After that, it executes spam attacks on Instagram users.
The malware uses the Bitcoin blockchain to automatically update and run smoothly even if the antivirus software blocks its connection to remote command and control (C&C) servers run by the attackers. As investigated by TrendMicro’s researchers, Gluptega attackers will first send a Bitcoin transaction via the Electrum wallet. It will then make its way through a public list of the wallet’s servers to find every transaction made by the attacker. Within those transactions, Gluptega will exploit the OP_RETURN opcode containing the encrypted C&C domain. The domain gets decrypted by a ScriptHash string which is hardcoded within the malware.
TrendMicro said:
“This technique makes it more convenient for the threat actor to replace C&C servers. If they lose control of a C&C server for any reason, they simply need to add a new Bitcoin script and the infected machines obtain a new C&C server by decrypting the script data and reconnecting.”
There are two ways to protect yourself against the malware - Don’t click on suspicious links and emails and ensure that your router’s firmware is up-to-date.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD gets ready for another bullish assault - Bitcoin confluence
Bitcoin (BTC) has been hovering around $10,600 handle for the best part of the day. The first digital asset is doing better than the majority of top altcoins, which leads to the growing market dominance. Currently, bitcoin’s market share is registered at 71.0%, which is the highest level in 2.5 years.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD returns in the old range amid technical sell-off
Ripple’s XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $11.1 billion, has retreated from the recent high of $0.2618 and settled below $0.2600 handle during early Asian hours.
The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin stays calm while alcoins are deep in red
The global cryptocurrency market resumed the decline during European hours on Thursday. While Bitcoin (BTC) stays unchanged, an overwhelming majority of altcoins are nursing losses ranging from 1% to 4%.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD dips below $170.00 amid growing bearish pressire
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $18.5 has resumed the sell-off during early European hours and touched an area below $170.00. While the coin has managed to recover to $171.70.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls get ready to buy the dip
This week was a bit disappointing for Bitcoin bulls as the first cryptocurrency failed to regain $11,000, slipped below $10,000 and came close to $9,000 handle.