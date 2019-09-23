The second-largest stock exchange in Germany announced that trading has started on its newly launched digital asset exchange platform, Boerse Stuttgart Digital Exchange (BSDEX).

The new venture is regulated under the German Banking Act and will allow users to trade the euro/Bitcoin pair. The exchange is only available for a few select members at the moment but will open up to institutions and retail investors over time.

BSDEX comments:

“The market in cryptocurrencies is worth billions, and more digital assets will emerge on the basis of blockchain. Our goal is to build up the leading European trading venue for those assets.”

"BSDEX is set to give retail and institutional investors direct access to digital assets and provide flexible and relatively low-cost trading. We believe blockchain is set to bring about significant changes in the financial industry, and we want to leverage its potential to create the trading venue of the future," says Peter Großkopf, CTO at Boerse Stuttgart Digital Exchange

Along with ICE supporting Bakkt futures and Binance US opening this week, it seems the exchange news is coming thick and fast. All of this should improve the volumes traded in crypto assets but on the major exchanges things seem to be slowing down as Binance and Coinbase record lower volumes.