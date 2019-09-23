The second-largest stock exchange in Germany announced that trading has started on its newly launched digital asset exchange platform, Boerse Stuttgart Digital Exchange (BSDEX).
The new venture is regulated under the German Banking Act and will allow users to trade the euro/Bitcoin pair. The exchange is only available for a few select members at the moment but will open up to institutions and retail investors over time.
BSDEX comments:
“The market in cryptocurrencies is worth billions, and more digital assets will emerge on the basis of blockchain. Our goal is to build up the leading European trading venue for those assets.”
"BSDEX is set to give retail and institutional investors direct access to digital assets and provide flexible and relatively low-cost trading. We believe blockchain is set to bring about significant changes in the financial industry, and we want to leverage its potential to create the trading venue of the future," says Peter Großkopf, CTO at Boerse Stuttgart Digital Exchange
Along with ICE supporting Bakkt futures and Binance US opening this week, it seems the exchange news is coming thick and fast. All of this should improve the volumes traded in crypto assets but on the major exchanges things seem to be slowing down as Binance and Coinbase record lower volumes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bakkt to the Future
Today is the day – the release of futures on Bitcoin by ICE – owner among others by the all-powerful NYSE. This initiative, channeled through the trading platform Bakkt, will allow trading futures on Bitcoin with delivery to maturity.
Litecoin (LTC) gets back to the lower border of the channel - where from here?
Litecoin, now the fifth-largest digital asset with the current market value of $4.5 billion, has lost nearly 50% of its value in just three months. While the coin managed to regain some ground from the recent low of $62.16, it is still mored in the long-term bearish trend.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD declines five days in a row as the hype is over
Ripple’s XRP topped at $0.3268 on September 18 and has been on retreat ever since. The coin has been sliding down for the fifth day in a row and hit $0.2682 low on Sunday.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD continues downside correction, stays above $200.00
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $22.65 billion has been range-bound on Monday, moving in sync with the rest of the market. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $208.70, off the intraday low touched at $207.20.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.