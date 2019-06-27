Galaxy Digital delivers $5.5 million in a Series A round for a blockchain startup

Clause beat the first $2 million round in 2017 by raising $5.5 million in the Series A round.

The crypto merchant bank, Galaxy Digital has helped deliver $5.5 billion in the Series A round of funding for a blockchain startup that deals in digital contract management. This round of funding had participants ranging from electronic signature pioneer DocuSign, EOS Venture Capital Fund which belongs to Galaxy digital and currently backed by Block.one, EOS blockchain developer.

The started referred to as Clause was incepted in 2015 to offer blockchain solutions that work towards the creation, storage as well as maintenance of contracts for businesses. The CEO and founder of Clause, Peter Hunn told CoinDesk:

“Clause is a system that doesn’t rely on a particular blockchain. It’s blockchain-agnostic and also blockchain-independent. What we mean by that is you can run Clause without the blockchain infrastructure at all. You could just have a contract that you sign using an e-signature service that then initiates a payment through Stripe or PayPal that you connect to that agreement.”

This is not the first major drive for funding by Clause, back in 2017 the firm raised $2 million from participants like BN Capital at Lerer Hippeau and Seedcamp based in London. Both of these firms took part in the Series A round as well.

Hunn talked about the future projects Clause will be working on: