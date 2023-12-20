Share:

Galaxy Digital founder Michael Novogratz criticized Senator Elizabeth Warren for her position against crypto.

On Tuesday, Senator Warren targeted the former national security officials in a letter to Blockchain Association's CEO Kristin Smith.

Novogratz recently stated that he believes a spot Bitcoin ETF will be approved before the January 10 deadline.

The political discussion surrounding crypto and digital assets has witnessed bold statements from many key figures in the financial space, and Galaxy Digital's Michael Novogratz is the newest member on this list. The CEO of Galaxy Digital called out Senator Elizabeth Warren on her actions against the Blockchain Association.

Galaxy CEO against Senator Warren

Galaxy founder Michael Novogratz took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his opinion on the stand taken by Senator Elizabeth Warren against the crypto space. Novogratz stated that Senator Warren had changed from being one with good intentions to a "disingenuous know-it-all" looking just to make headlines. He added,

"We must throw out the populists and replace them with a group of leaders who want to get things done. Not a senator who has passed ZERO bills!

Novogratz's tweet, while not direct, was in response to Warren's recent letter to the CEO of Blockchain Association, Kristin Smith. In the letter sent on Tuesday, the Senator targeted a letter sent by the Association in November in coalition with several former national security officials questioning their participation.

Warren noted,

"I write regarding a troubling new report that your association and other crypto interests are "flexing a not-so secret weapon: a small army of former defense, national security and law enforcement officials" to work on your behalf to undermine bipartisan efforts in Congress and the Biden Administration to address the role of cryptocurrency in financing Hamas and other terrorist organizations.

Senator Warren went on to ask for details regarding the identity and compensation of the former government officials who are working with the Blockchain Association. This was publicly endorsed by Smith, who noted that the Association would continue to reform the legacy systems criticized by Senator Warren.

Novogratz shares opinion on Bitcoin ETFs

With the spot Bitcoin ETFs being in the spotlight presently, key members of the industry are sharing their opinions on the same. Novogratz, too, in an interview with CNBC, provided his take on the potential of approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Novogratz said that he believes the SEC would be approving the ETFs before the January 10, 2024 deadline and this would act as "fuel to fire". This is a reference to the bull run expected to initiate following the ETF approval.