- FTX Token price Is building an ascending broadening wedge pattern with a downside price target of $21.83.
- FTT 200-day simple moving average (SMA) rejects a rebound for the second time in July.
- Since the end of June, daily active addresses showing a gradual increase of crowd interaction with the token.
FTX Token price has failed to generate an impulsive rally off the June 20 low like other cryptocurrencies, disabling FTT from extending the new rebound beyond the 200-day SMA. It is another corrective stage in the context of a larger ascending broadening wedge pattern that began from the June 22 low. The digital token is capturing support at the 50-day SMA, but the corrective price structure points to a test of the June 26 low.
FTX Token price raises doubts about rebound continuity
In the six days leading up to yesterday’s bearish reversal from the 200-day SMA, FTX Token price had climbed 22%, putting it in line with the other two bounces in July. The lack of impulsiveness relative to other cryptocurrencies and to the notable bursts in January and February shows the lack of commitment for FTT at these levels, despite recording a 65% decline in the May-June correction. The result is the formation of an ascending broadening wedge pattern.
As a continuation pattern, the ascending broadening wedge formation projects lower FTT prices moving forward. The conservative measured move for the formation is $21.83, the wedge’s lowest point, representing a 26% drop from the current FTX Token price. The more aggressive target price is based on the overall height of the formation, which is 53%. A 53% decline from the wedge’s lower trend line targets a low of $11.50.
An FTX Token price decline to $11.50 would overwhelm the support attributed to the 50-week SMA at $21.01 and the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the advance beginning in July 2019 at $14.32.
FTT/USD daily chart
To void the bearish narrative outlined by the wedge pattern, FTX Token price needs a daily close above the wedge’s topside trend line, currently at $35.70. The second point of confirmation is the May 27 high of $37.38. A measured move of 53% from the topside trend line would yield a price target of $54.62, putting FTT near the May all-time high of $63.21.
One on-chain metric supporting an upward resolution of the ascending broadening wedge pattern is the Daily Active Addresses, as shown with the 30-day SMA. Since the June low, there has been an increase in the number of unique addresses involved in FTT transactions on a daily basis. It indicates that there could be some accumulation occurring at the current FTX Token price levels.
FTT Daily Active Addresses - Santiment
As of today, based on the FTX Token price action over the last month, the price outlook is bearish, with at least a 26% loss on the horizon. Without the explosiveness that defines firm correction lows, FTT is doomed for bearish outcomes unless there is a significant revival of commitment and emotion in the digital asset.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Three reasons why Cardano could rally 60%
Cardano price triggers a large symmetrical triangle pattern with yesterday’s close above the upper trend line. ADA/BTC is nearing a critical support level with the intra-day Relative Strength Indexes (RSI) flashing a bullish momentum divergence.
Theta price gains over 100%, confirms a bullish trend change
Theta price printed a new correction low on July 20, undercutting the May 19 low of $3.70 and the 78.6% retracement level of $3.54 before rallying 100% into yesterday’s high.
Axie Infinity stares at 30% correction
Axie Infinity price is currently experiencing a pullback as it underwent another exponential upswing. The resulting retracement could extend up to the trading range’s mid-point before new leg-up kick-starts.
Crypto markets bleed after Amazon denies rumors; uptrend intact
Bitcoin price rallied exponentially based on rumors, which pushed it beyond $40,000 for the first time in roughly 40 days. This bullish move affected a majority of the altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, which followed suit.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.