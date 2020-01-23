Former Georgian PM meets Cardano Founder, commits to national blockchain program

- According to a tweet by the Cardano founder, Georgia seems eager to adopt blockchain for its national systems.
- The ex-PM hopes blockchain will make way for inter-institutional cooperation between universities, governments, and schools.
The founder of Cardano, Charles Hoskinson, attended the World Economic Forum in Davos recently and met with many high-profile officials. This included Mamuka Bakhtadze, the former Prime Minister of Georgia, who has expressed great interest in the potential of blockchain technology.
Both the delegates held talks in the Forum and confirmed that the Georgian government is focusing intently on blockchain-implementation. According to a tweet by Hoskinson, Georgia seems eager to adopt blockchain for its national systems.
He said:
I was glad to have dinner recently with former Prime Minister Bakhtadze to discuss this project and it's future. Georgia is one of the best run and most innovative countries in the world and they are embracing the future faster than any I've seen.
Mamuka Bakhtadze was enthusiastic about all the meetings conducted and acknowledged InputOutputHK for leading the latest pilot program for the country’s education system. InputOutputHK is a research and development firm, which promotes the Cardano (ADA) network. Bakhtadze tweeted:
On the sidelines of @wef Davos, participated in Blockchain Economic Forum. Interesting convo on the growing role of Blockchain. Talked about 's experience as the 1st country to introduce Blockchain in public services & new @InputOutputHK backed pilot program in Education system.
The concept is meant to be on par with the European Bologna Process, the education standards for the entire continent. Bakhtadze hopes blockchain will make way for inter-institutional cooperation between universities, governments, and schools (both within Georgia and around the world). The pilot program aims to improve education in the whole country.
This move comes as no surprise because blockchain technology has been a hot topic in Georgia. Due to the country’s cheap energy, tax breaks, and business-friendly regulations, Georgia has become a hub of blockchain ingenuity in the past couple of years.
