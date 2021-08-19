For those who are still new to cryptocurrencies, there are some advanced resources, which might help you with a confident and successful start. We will walk you through the best crypto tools and services that are useful, comprehensive and free. It’s crucial to combine all available resources to stay on top of the latest news and developments in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

1. Binance newsletter

Binance is one of the largest international online digital currency exchange services. In addition to the basic functionality of the cryptocurrency exchange, it offers its clients a useful information blog, as well as the news and updates subscriptions.

The Binance newsletter contains information on the latest crypto market news, platform updates, and current offerings. It will be useful for both beginners and advanced users who want to keep abreast of the latest trends. Newsletter subscribers are always up-to-date with the current events, never miss discounts, and receive a welcome coupon or free shipping offer on their first order at binance.com.

2. Binaryx Academy

One of the main objectives of the Binaryx cryptocurrency project and the major focus of the company is educational activity. The platform grants unlimited access to training materials, expert blogs, and an educational program with courses that cover blockchain and cryptocurrency topics.

Binaryx Academy offers two types of courses — on cryptocurrencies (relating to digital assets) and trading. The program is designed in three levels: beginner, middle, and hero. The project is intended for both crypto beginners and advanced professional traders. Upon completion of the Academy courses, you will acquire in-depth knowledge of the cryptocurrency market, gain an understanding of the basic principles of digital assets operations, acquire skill in trading strategies, and improve your trading skills. The program was developed by professional traders, it is geared towards a wide audience, and is absolutely free and available for everyone.

If you want to start your journey into the crypto world, then this is the best solution to learn basics with free educational courses from Binaryx Academy.

3. Crypto video tutorials

One of the most convenient and easiest ways to learn something new or master a new skill is to watch video tutorials on YouTube. Today, many bloggers offer subscribers useful and illuminating content focused on raising awareness and understanding of blockchain technology, digital assets, and the crypto ecosystem.

One of the most interesting and popular channels is Ivan on Tech. This blockchain channel is all about cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. Its founder is a crypto expert, an international blockchain speaker, and an educator. Within the vlog you can find a wide variety of videos on cryptocurrency world, for example, Bitcoin and Ethereum Technology, Programming and Software Development, Solidity Tutorials | Smart contract programming, Crypto GitHub Analysis, Decentralized Exchanges Explained, Crypto Interviews and Debates, Live Talks. The published content is largely educational, so the blogger’s videos feature an abundance of tips, tricks and insights you can refer to again and again. Watch video tutorials from bloggers and subscribe to youtube channels to familiarise yourself with the cryptocurrency market.

4. Crypto telegram communities

There’s a whole host of cryptocurrency- and blockchain-related channels and groups on Telegram. Select communities of interest, subscribe to them, receive notifications, and read short factual posts to stay tuned. You can join crypto communities and stay up to date with all the latest news on the blockchain technology, digital asset industry, and cryptocurrency world.

One of the most popular channels is Cointelegraph with more than 130 thousand followers. Cointelegraph covers fintech, blockchain, and Bitcoin, providing you with the latest news, trends, and discoveries.

Join popular crypto Telegram communities to surround yourself with like-minded people.

5. Books on cryptocurrencies and digital money

Reading books on the subject of cryptocurrency will help you to better understand the technology, as well as to learn how to put the acquired knowledge into practice. Whether you want to become a developer in the crypto world, or wish to choose an investment option, there are books that are must-read.

One of them is Andreas M. Antonopoulos’s “The Internet of Money”. It’s a complete guide to blockchain and cryptocurrencies. The book promotes challenging ideas about crypto technology, its functions, uses, and place in the long history of money. A great option for both newbies and experts. The basics described here will always be relevant.

Read books to get in-depth knowledge on blockchain and the world of cryptocurrencies. This is for those who want to be ahead of the curve on the crypto industry.