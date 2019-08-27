- Swiss regulator grants banking licenses to blockchain companies.
- Cryptocurrency payments shall be covered by anti-money laundering transactions.
The Swiss Financial Markets regulator (FINMA) has granted blockchain companies SEBA Crypto and Sygnum with the permission to provide banking serivces and deal with securities.
FINMA representatives emphasized that it qas the first time when such licenses were granted to blockchain service providers. Now SEBA Crypto and Sygnum will now be able to work with institutional and professional investors.
Apart from that, the regulator issued new guidelines to make sure that anti-money laundering laws apply to blockchain payments, because the anonymous nature of the technology entails increased risks.
"As long as an institution supervised by FINMA is not able to send and receive the information required in payment transactions, such transactions are only permitted from and to external wallets if these belong to one of the institution’s own customers. Their ownership of the external wallet must be proven using suitable technical means. Transactions between customers of the same institution are permissible. A transfer from or to an external wallet belonging to a third party is only possible if, as for a client relationship, the supervised institution has first verified the identity of the third party, established the identity of the beneficial owner and proven the third party’ s ownership of the external wallet using suitable technical means."
Notably, a delegation of the US House of Representatives visited Switzerland. Following the visit, the lawmakers remained concerned about the prospects of the Libra project developed by the largest social network Facebook.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD finds short-term support at $10,200
Bitcoin has been drifting lower after a sharp upside movement during early Asian hours on Monday. BTC/USD is changing hands at $10,214, down 1.2% both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of the day.
Telegram’s Users Will Soon Be Able To Trade Bitcoin On Their App
Massive news as Telegrams 300 million users will be able to trade Bitcoin. Button Wallet is set to be used on the service. Details are still not confirmed but it is said that the wallet allows the user to hold BTC, ETH, LTC and other popular tokens.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD loses ground; vulnerable to further losses
LTC/USD is changing hands at $72.40. The coin has reversed Monday's gains and resumed the sell-off, moving in sync with the market. LTC/USD has lost over 2% of its value on a day-on-day basis.
BTC/USD Technical Analysis: Bulls cant seem to add to the momentum in Asia
BTC/USD moved from 10,182 to 10,680 in ten minutes In the Asian session overnight (UK time). While European and US traders fail to add any more momentum. The BTC/USD price is now stuck in a USD 200 range.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...