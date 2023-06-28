Fed Chair Jerome Powell says recession is possible but unlikely; Bitcoin price holds up above $30,000

- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hints at more restrictive policy at the 2023 ECB Forum on Central Banking, diminishing risks of US recession.
- Powell stated that consecutive rate hikes should not be ruled out after pausing earlier this month.
- Bitcoin price has been lingering above $30,000 for nearly a week now, unfazed by Powell’s comments.
Bitcoin price has been keeping investors happy, sitting above the key support level of $30,000. This is expected to change as we move into July as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has been hinting at rate hikes. The hawkish rhetoric was reiterated on Wednesday when Powell also discussed the possibility of a recession this year.
Powell says Fed focused on inflation
On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke at the 2023 ECB Forum on Central Banking along with Christine Lagarde, the President of the European Central Bank (ECB). During his speech, Powell did not give out any specific details about the plans of the central bank going forward. However, he did address the concerns surrounding a recession.
Fed's chair noted that while the United States is vulnerable to a recession this year, the chances are slim. He went on to discuss the potential of rate hikes stating that the market may or may not see a repeat of the June policy meeting, where the policy rate was left unchanged at 5% to 5.25%.
However, Powell said that he would not rule out the possibility of consecutive rate hikes. This was a confirmation of his previous statement of two more rate hikes taking place this year. He added,
“Although policy is restrictive it may not be restrictive enough and it has not been restrictive for long enough.
While initial reactions of both the stock market and the US Dollar Index were positive, over the last few minutes, the indices have declined to minimal positive change.
At the ECB Forum, ECB President Lagarde also provided information on the digital Euro, saying that a decision on this can be expected by October. Lagarde’s statement came after the European Commission (EC) posted its legislative plans for a digital Euro earlier today.
In a post put out by EC’s Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, the digital Euro would be available to everyone, everywhere, for free. The post further noted,
“A digital euro would also enhance the integrity and safety of the European payment system at a time when growing geopolitical tensions make us more vulnerable to attacks to our critical infrastructure.
Bitcoin price remains unfazed
Bitcoin price declined by a little over 1% following Fed Chair Powell’s remarks today. The cryptocurrency has been moving sideways for more than a week now after breaching above the $30,000 mark on June 21. At the time of writing, BTC is trading at $30,300, keeping above the key support level.
BTC/USD 1-day chart
Even though BTC has marked its 2023 highs this week, a push to $31,000 would cement the potential of recovery for the cryptocurrency. Flipping this price level into a support floor could pave the way toward $34,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto market experience the calm before the storm
Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to range in the short term while revealing the mid-to-long-term outlook relatively bullish. But the indecisiveness in the lower timeframe seems to be weighing in on Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and other altcoins.
MicroStrategy scoops up $347 million in BTC amidst spot Bitcoin ETF gold rush
MicroStrategy, one of the largest publicly traded business analytics firms, continued accumulating Bitcoin through the recent crypto bloodbath. In an announcement early on Wednesday, the firm revealed its purchase of 12,333 BTC for $347 million between April and June 27, 2023.
Bankrupt FTX begins revival of international exchange, The Wall Street Journal reports
Samuel Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange has started talks with investors for the revival of the bankrupt exchange’s international platform. The failed exchange is conducting initial discussions with interested parties, FTX CEO John J. Ray III told The Wall Street Journal.
XRP on-chain activity signals incoming price rally as holders await SEC vs. Ripple verdict
XRP has registered a surge in on-chain activity over the past week, according to data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment. Typically, a spike in transactions have acted as a precursor of a price rally in the altcoin.
Bitcoin: Will BTC take a break after $30,000?
Bitcoin price remains highly bullish on all timeframes. The recent rally has pushed it to the $30,000 psychological level. With rising Bitcoin dominance, altcoins are likely going to be sidelined while investors pour capital into BTC, pushing the big crypto to scale higher heights.