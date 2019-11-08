The director of the FBI has said that cryptocurrency is already a significant issue.

Christopher Wray was speaking as part of a hearing on national security threats on the United States.

Christopher Wray, the director for the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation, was testifying before the Senate Homeland Security Committee on 4 November. It was part of a hearing on national security threats on the United States.

Wray during his testimony had commented that:

For us, cryptocurrency is already a significant issue and we can project out pretty easily that it’s going to become a bigger and bigger one.

He did however further detail that the FBI is keeping an eye on crypto, noting via the use of “tools that we have to try to follow the money.