- Fantom price lost over 50% of its value in April.
- New 2022 lows established.
- Significant buying volume may hint at a recovery.
Fantom price action has few peers regarding the massive losses it sustained in April. However, the breadth of the selling has yielded some extreme oversold conditions that point to a likely very powerful mean reversion trade setup.
Fantom price may bounce back to $1
Fantom price action in April was a slaughter fest. In just thirty days, Fantom fell from the April 1 open of $1.43 to the April 30 close at $0.6847 - a loss of 52%. Since then, FTM has had a marginal recovery to $0.78.
FTM bounced right off the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $0.65 on April 30 and has maintained most of those gains into today’s session. Additionally, a substantial amount of buying and selling has occurred between $0.73 and $0.80.
In just four trading days, Fantom price has created a high volume node roughly one-fourth the size of the 2022 Volume Point Of Control at $2.07. In addition, the 2022 Volume Point Of Control developed over a seventh-day period. In other words, the volume traded over the four trading days relative to the 2022 VPOC is substantial.
The Composite Index and Optex Bands oscillators show a strong probability of an incoming price spike. The Composite Index is coming off of five-month lows and has crossed above its moving averages. At the same time, the Optex Bands oscillator hit a new oversold extreme by making a new all-time low.
FTM/USDT Daily Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
The first target for bulls is the $0.90 value area where the daily Tenkan-Sen and 50% Fibonacci retracement exist. Beyond that, the next major resistance level to retest is the daily Kijun-Sen at the critical $1 level.
Downside risks, however, remain a concern. It is equally likely that Fantom price has yet to fully retrace its 2021 rise. A standard 50% logarithmic retracement of the 2021 spike wouldn’t be complete until FTM hit $0.24.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
