- Fantom price on the weekly chart is close to a bullish breakout, trading at $0.558
- The altcoin is forming a double bottom pattern, also known as a W pattern, which suggests long-term bullishness.
- Flipping the $0.568 resistance level into support would place the immediate target for FTM at $0.965, marking a 70% rally.
Fantom price is on the path of bringing considerable profits to its investors, who have been stuck witnessing consolidation since May 2022. The pattern being formed by the present price action is known for being a bullish pattern, and a successful breakout would result in the price hitting a 21-month high.
Fantom price at the cusp of a bull run
Fantom price trading at $0.558 at the time of writing, has rallied by nearly 200% in Q4 and is presently standing below the resistance level of $0.568. This barrier has remained unbreached since Fantom crashed over 84% in May 2022, and flipping this price level into a support floor would signal a bullish breakout.
This is because it would satisfy the conditions necessary for confirming a double bottom pattern, also known as the ‘W’ pattern. This pattern is formed when an asset hits two distinct lows at the same level on separate trading sessions.
The level to which the price falls twice is considered the support level. In the case of FTM, this support level is marked at $0.171, which the altcoin has bounced back from at the beginning of November 2022 and again in the first week of October this year.
When inferring this pattern, the target is calculated by looking at the height of the double bottom pattern. A similar increase above the breakout level, also known as neckline, is the projected growth. The neckline for FTM is marked at $0.568, and the height of the pattern places the target at $0.965.
If FTM manages to satisfy this outcome, it would present a 70% increase in price from the current trading price. This rally would also set the altcoin up for a potential rise to $1.639, erasing the 84% crash from May 2022.
FTM/USD 1-week chart
However, in the case that unexpected bearish events or broader market cues pull Fantom price down, the neckline would act as the support level. Falling through this line would essentially mean that the pattern has failed. It would be wise for investors to place a stop loss at $0.450 in such a case.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin and Ethereum options market shows mixed signals, whales add to bearish positions
Bitcoin price hovered at a high of $44,000, and Ethereum sustained above $2,300 early on Friday. Options data shows whales are adding to their bearish positions at a time when market sentiment is bullish.
Three altcoins poised for bullish break: Fantom, MATIC and DENT
Fantom is in a crucial demand zone, with no major resistance in its path towards $0.79. MATIC price could rally to $0.91 as there is no major resistance once Polygon’s native token tackles the $0.86 level.
Bitcoin price could climb towards $48,000 target with upcoming US SEC approval on BTC Spot ETF
Bitcoin price sustained above $44,200 on Friday. The largest asset by market capitalization held on to its gains from the week as the market ushers in the report of likely Spot Bitcoin ETF approval by the SEC.
Cardano on-chain metrics signal ADA holders should tread with caution
Cardano on-chain metrics signal the likelihood of a correction in ADA price as the altcoin’s holders engage in profit-taking. The Ethereum-killer altcoin rallied nearly 74% in the past month, sustaining above $0.61 on Friday, but this rally shows some signs of exhaustion.
Bitcoin: BTC readies for home run in 2024 with two bullish fundamentals on tap
Bitcoin (BTC) price has been bullish in 2023, scaling up as it tried to plough back the ground lost following the Terra (UST) and FTX crashes of the preceding year. The trajectory took shape in spite of it being an eventful year, with BTC riding the wave of macroeconomic as well as industry-related developments.