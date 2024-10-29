- Fantom extends gains on Tuesday after finding support at a key support level last week.
- FTM’s long-to-short ratio jumps to the highest level in October, indicating more traders are anticipating a rally.
- A daily candlestick close below $0.577 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Fantom (FTM) extends its gains for a fourth consecutive day on Tuesday after finding support at around $0.577 on Friday. The token’s technical outlook suggests double-digit gains are on the horizon, bolstered by a rising long-to-short ratio that reached its highest level in October.
Fantom price outlook improves after four-day rally
Fantom price retested and found support around its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around $0.577 on Friday and rallied over 11% in the next three days. The 200-day EMA level roughly coincided with the 50% price retracement at $0.613, making this level a key reversal zone. At the time of writing on Tuesday, it continues to trade higher around $0.707.
If the $0.577 level continues to hold as support, FTM could rally another 12% from its current trading level to retest the daily resistance level at $0.796. A successful close above $0.796 could mean an additional rally of 22% to retest its May 20 high of $0.965.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads at 54, flipping over its neutral level of 50, indicating that bullish momentum is gradually gaining traction.
FTM/USDT daily chart
Based on IntoTheBlock’s Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM), nearly 4,320 addresses accumulated 678.91 million FTM tokens at an average price of $0.588. These addresses bought the tokens between $0.529 and $0.650, which makes it a key support zone.
Interestingly, the $0.577 level mentioned from a technical analysis perspective – the 200-day EMA – roughly coincides with the GIOM findings, making this zone a key reversal area to watch.
FTM GIOM chart. Source: IntoTheBlock
According to Coinglass’s data, FTM’s long-to-short ratio stands at 1.06, the highest level in a month. This ratio reflects bullish sentiment in the market, as the number above one suggests that more traders anticipate the price of Fantom to rise.
FTM long-to-short chart. Source: Coinglass
If FTM fails to find support at the $0.577 level and closes below it, the bullish thesis will be invalidated. This scenario could lead to a fall in Fantom’s price to retest its next daily support level at $0.474.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
