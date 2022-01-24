Fantom overtook Binance Smart Chain (BSC) over the weekend to become the third-largest decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem by total value locked, data from analytics tool DeFiLlama showed.
DeFi broadly refers to smart contract-based financial services such as trading, lending and borrowing offered by blockchain projects to users.
As of Monday morning in Europe, more than $12.2 billion worth of Fantom’s FTM and other tokens are locked on 129 protocols geared towards Fantom users. That's just over $94 million locked per project on average. This is a 52% increase in the past week, and a greater-than 170% increase over the past month, the data showed.
Cross-chain swap Multichain is the biggest protocol by value locked on Fantom, with over $6.97 billion worth of assets in its smart contracts. In second place is the relatively new 0xDAO, which locks over $3.91 billion, while decentralized exchange SpookySwap takes third place with just over $1 billion in locked value.
BSC slipped to the fourth-largest DeFi ecosystem with $11.96 billion in locked value over 294 projects. Terra, which displaced BSC in December 2021 to become the second-largest DeFi ecosystem, retains its second place with $16.54 billion in locked value. Ethereum retains the DeFi crown with over $116 billion in locked value over 415 projects, more than any other blockchain.
Tokens of Fantom have emerged as the top performers in recent months as investors bet on the tokens of layer 1 projects – protocols with their native blockchains, such as Fantom or Solana – as an alternate to Ethereum.
FTM prices rose from $1.30 in mid-December to approach all-time highs of $3.46 in earlier this month, before tumbling with the broader market in the past week.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA bound for another 30% crash
Cardano (ADA) price action is not seeing the turn in sentiment that was expected with the start of a new trading week. Geopolitical talks are ramping up again this Monday regarding Russia, and investors are awaiting details of monetary tightening by the FED later this week, making investors an absent party in the cryptocurrency market for the first few days of the week.
Experts blame OpenSea and NFT issuers for Ethereum price crash
Ethereum’s recent drop in price was fueled by increasing inflows of the altcoin to cryptocurrency exchanges. Experts have blamed direct transfers from NFT marketplace OpenSea for the fall in Ethereum’s price.
Axie Infinity price set to dip lower as AXS bulls disappear
Axie Infinity price has dropped below a crucial support level, converting it into a resistance barrier. From here on, any minor uptrend is likely to face rejection at the barrier, leading to a sharp correction.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto carnage continues to unfold
Bitcoin price has witnessed a massive crash over the past week, undoing the gains seen since July 25. Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins have followed suit, experiencing an even worse crash.
Bitcoin: BTC may capitulate to $30,000
Bitcoin price has dropped considerably over the last three weeks. The recent downswing has made things worse for BTC and hints that a steep correction could be on its way.