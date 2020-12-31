- ETH moves above $750 for the first in over two years.
- Whales are accumulating ETH tokens ahead of the further price increase.
Ethereum (ETH) hit a new high of 2020 at $759 during early Asian hours. At the time of writing, the second-largest digital asset is changing hands at $751, having gained over 30% in the past seven days. ETH has been gaining ground since the beginning of December amid positive fundamentals and the growing interest from institutional investors.
ETH whales push the market to new highs
According to the data provided by the behavioral analytical company Santiment, the number of Ethereum addresses holding over 10,000 ETH increased by 39 in just two months, while the number of smaller addresses having from 1-10,000 ETH decreased over the same timeframe.
With $ETH crossing $750 for the first time in 31 months, we've discovered that there are 39 more #Ethereum addresses holding 10,000+ $ETH compared to just 2 months ago. Meanwhile, the amount of addresses holding 1-10,000 $ETH have shrunk over this time. https://t.co/H2bp5UHRaV pic.twitter.com/Tr7wiYsUO7— Santiment (@santimentfeed) December 31, 2020
The increased number of large accounts usually is a precursor of massive price growth as the sudden spike in buying pressure can translate into millions of dollars.
Meanwhile, the Santiment analysts noted that the decrease of smaller accounts numbers might be related to the DeFi industry developments.
This massive drop from two weeks ago from this group surprised us, too. It could very well have been a #defi-related anomaly, considering just how big the dropoff was.— Santiment (@santimentfeed) December 31, 2020
ETH bulls target at $800
From the technical point of view, a sustainable move above $750 bodes well for ETH bulls. This resistance area is reinforced by a 0.5 Fibo retracement level for the downside move from January 201 high to December 2018 low. It served as a strong barrier for the price since December 28.
On the intraday charts, the local support is created by 1-hour EMA50 at $733. This level shall provide a short-term backstop for the price; however, if it is broken, the sell-off may be extended towards $700. A sustainable move below this level will bring more sellers to the market and bring $665 into focus (1-hour EMA200).
ETH, 1-hour chart
On the upside, if the move above $750 is sustained, the upside momentum will start gaining traction, taking the price to $800.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC refreshes record high, unstoppable bulls eye 30,000
BTC/USD remains directed to the north while refreshing the record top above 29,300, currently up 1.0% near 29,200, during the early Thursday’s trading. The crypto earlier marked 28,373 as the all-time high following its upside break of an ascending trend line from November 30.
Falling wedge near six-month low probes XRP bears below 0.2400
Having recently probed the intraday high near 0.2200, XRP/USD takes rounds to 0.2160, up 2.009% on a day, during the early Thursday. The crypto major recently gained bears’ attention as multiple buses shunned XRP trading.
XTZ primed to rebound if bulls can defend this crucial support level
Tezos has been trading above a crucial support level at $1.97 for the past 10 hours and so far bulls have defended it. The digital asset seems poised for a significant rebound unless the bears take over.
Coinbase sued by US California federal court for illegal XRP sales
The United States District Court Northern District of California has filed a lawsuit against Coinbase for the violation of the unfair competition law, alleging the exchange was selling XRP which ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.