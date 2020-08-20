Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD price could set a new 2020-high above $450

- Ethereum price is currently at $414 after a decent recovery from a dip below $400.
- It was looking a bit rough for bulls in the short-term, however, they have managed to bounce back up.
Ethereum price peaked at $446 before an extended consolidation period that had ETH dip below the 12-EMA and $400 but only briefly.
ETH/USD daily chart
Buyers managed to push Ethereum’s price above $400 again and the daily 12-EMA, currently at 410. The last low of the daily uptrend is still at $365, which means that anything above this level is considered a higher low. For now, the risk of Ethereum shifting into a downtrend is minimal.
The RSI has cooled off a bit and the MACD has turned bearishly. The overall stance of Ethereum is still bullish in the short and long terms.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
