Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD keeps dropping following a heavily bearish Monday

Daily ETH/USD chart shows decreasing bearish momentum.

4-hour ETH/USD market has found support at the lower 20-day Bollinger curve.

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD is trending in a narrow $14-range. This Monday, ETH/USD dropped from $184 to $178 after running out of steam at the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) and breaking below SMA 50 in the process. Currently, ETH/USD is priced around $177.65 and the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates decreasing bearish momentum.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart

The 20-day Bollinger jaw has widened, showing increasing market volatility. The 4-hour market has found support on the lower band and if floating below the SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trending around 32.60, next to the oversold zone.

ETH/USD hourly chart

The hourly chart shows that the bulls have started to stage a comeback. The Elliott Oscillator has had two straight green sessions.

Key Levels

ETH/USD Overview Today last price 177.77 Today Daily Change -0.33 Today Daily Change % -0.19 Today daily open 178.1 Trends Daily SMA20 184.76 Daily SMA50 180.68 Daily SMA100 185.18 Daily SMA200 214.89 Levels Previous Daily High 184.24 Previous Daily Low 174.62 Previous Weekly High 191.89 Previous Weekly Low 177.06 Previous Monthly High 199.04 Previous Monthly Low 153.28 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 178.3 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 180.56 Daily Pivot Point S1 173.74 Daily Pivot Point S2 169.37 Daily Pivot Point S3 164.12 Daily Pivot Point R1 183.35 Daily Pivot Point R2 188.6 Daily Pivot Point R3 192.96



