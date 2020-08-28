Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD is again trying to climb above $400 to continue with the uptrend

ETH/USD is currently trading at $395 and extremely close to the daily 12-EMA.

The bulls need to climb above $396 and ideally $400 to regain control in the short-term.

Ethereum’s consolidation period has been a bit more pronounced than expected but the big support level at around $360 was held a few times in a row.

ETH/USD daily chart

The daily uptrend remains intact because $360 has been holding quite well. Bulls are currently trying to climb above the daily 12-EMA at $396 and eying up $400 again. After the crucial resistance level, Ethereum buyers will face more resistance at $411.97 and then the 2020-high at $447.5.

Either way, the long-term is still heavily in favor of the bulls and a daily downtrend will not really mean much.