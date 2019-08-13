Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD has a bearish Monday following Sunday’s bullish respite

- ETH/USD went down from $216.50 to $211.45 this Monday. Currently, it’s priced at $211.15.
- The SMA 50 curve is crossing over the SMA 20 curve in the hourly price chart.
ETH/USD daily chart
ETH/USD went down from $216.50 to $211.45 this Monday. Currently, it’s priced at $211.15 in the early hours of Tuesday. The 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) curve acts as immediate market resistance. The price chart is trending above the SMA 200, while it is below the SMA 50. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) line is about to converge with the signal line, indicating decreasing bullish momentum.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
The 4-hour ETH/USD price chart has had a bearish breakout from the green Ichimoku cloud. The market is trending below the SMA 200 and SMA 50 curves, while the SMA 20 curve works as immediate support. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending around 45.30.
ETH/USD hourly chart
The hourly price chart is trending below the SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The SMA 50 curve is crossing over the SMA 20 curve, which is a bearish indicator. The narrowing of the 20-day Bollinger jaw shows decreasing market volatility. The Elliot oscillator shows five straight bearish sessions of reducing intensity.
Key Levels
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|210.76
|Today Daily Change
|-0.60
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|211.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|217.15
|Daily SMA50
|249.7
|Daily SMA100
|247.06
|Daily SMA200
|194.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|216.7
|Previous Daily Low
|209.79
|Previous Weekly High
|239.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|206.63
|Previous Monthly High
|318.46
|Previous Monthly Low
|190.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|212.43
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|214.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|208.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|205.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|201.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|215.44
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|219.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|222.35
