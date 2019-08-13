Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD has a bearish Monday following Sunday’s bullish respite

ETH/USD went down from $216.50 to $211.45 this Monday. Currently, it’s priced at $211.15.

The SMA 50 curve is crossing over the SMA 20 curve in the hourly price chart.

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD went down from $216.50 to $211.45 this Monday. Currently, it’s priced at $211.15 in the early hours of Tuesday. The 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) curve acts as immediate market resistance. The price chart is trending above the SMA 200, while it is below the SMA 50. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) line is about to converge with the signal line, indicating decreasing bullish momentum.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour ETH/USD price chart has had a bearish breakout from the green Ichimoku cloud. The market is trending below the SMA 200 and SMA 50 curves, while the SMA 20 curve works as immediate support. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending around 45.30.

ETH/USD hourly chart

The hourly price chart is trending below the SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The SMA 50 curve is crossing over the SMA 20 curve, which is a bearish indicator. The narrowing of the 20-day Bollinger jaw shows decreasing market volatility. The Elliot oscillator shows five straight bearish sessions of reducing intensity.

Key Levels

ETH/USD Overview Today last price 210.76 Today Daily Change -0.60 Today Daily Change % -0.28 Today daily open 211.36 Trends Daily SMA20 217.15 Daily SMA50 249.7 Daily SMA100 247.06 Daily SMA200 194.22 Levels Previous Daily High 216.7 Previous Daily Low 209.79 Previous Weekly High 239.56 Previous Weekly Low 206.63 Previous Monthly High 318.46 Previous Monthly Low 190.64 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 212.43 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 214.06 Daily Pivot Point S1 208.53 Daily Pivot Point S2 205.7 Daily Pivot Point S3 201.62 Daily Pivot Point R1 215.44 Daily Pivot Point R2 219.52 Daily Pivot Point R3 222.35



