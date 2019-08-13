Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
FXStreet

Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD has a bearish Monday following Sunday’s bullish respite

  • ETH/USD went down from $216.50 to $211.45 this Monday. Currently, it’s priced at $211.15.
  • The SMA 50 curve is crossing over the SMA 20 curve in the hourly price chart. 

ETH/USD daily chart

fxsoriginal

ETH/USD went down from $216.50 to $211.45 this Monday. Currently, it’s priced at $211.15 in the early hours of Tuesday. The 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) curve acts as immediate market resistance. The price chart is trending above the SMA 200, while it is below the SMA 50. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) line is about to converge with the signal line, indicating decreasing bullish momentum.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart

fxsoriginal

The 4-hour ETH/USD price chart has had a bearish breakout from the green Ichimoku cloud. The market is trending below the SMA 200 and SMA 50 curves, while the SMA 20 curve works as immediate support. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending around 45.30.

ETH/USD hourly chart

fxsoriginal

The hourly price chart is trending below the SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The SMA 50 curve is crossing over the SMA 20 curve, which is a bearish indicator. The narrowing of the 20-day Bollinger jaw shows decreasing market volatility. The Elliot oscillator shows five straight bearish sessions of reducing intensity.

Key Levels

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 210.76
Today Daily Change -0.60
Today Daily Change % -0.28
Today daily open 211.36
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 217.15
Daily SMA50 249.7
Daily SMA100 247.06
Daily SMA200 194.22
Levels
Previous Daily High 216.7
Previous Daily Low 209.79
Previous Weekly High 239.56
Previous Weekly Low 206.63
Previous Monthly High 318.46
Previous Monthly Low 190.64
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 212.43
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 214.06
Daily Pivot Point S1 208.53
Daily Pivot Point S2 205.7
Daily Pivot Point S3 201.62
Daily Pivot Point R1 215.44
Daily Pivot Point R2 219.52
Daily Pivot Point R3 222.35

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

