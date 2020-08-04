ETH/USD attempted to climb above $400 again but immediately dropped to $382.

Ethereum is still in a daily uptrend under healthy consolidation.

The price of Ethereum hasn’t changed much during the past few days despite the massive flash crash down to $330. The digital asset is currently fighting to stay above $400 but will not face a lot of resistance until $500.

ETH/USD daily chart

The 12-EMA is still only at $342 so it will take a few more days for it to catch up with the price. Ethereum still hasn’t seen any major pullbacks yet and will use both EMAs for support if it happens.

ETH/USD weekly chart

The current candlestick is a DOJI but only because of the flash crash. The most important indicator for Ethereum is the break of $363, which represented a major resistance level. If the bulls can stay above this level and close August, they will absolutely confirm a monthly uptrend.