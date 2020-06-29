Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD drops to $216 hitting a monthly low indicating imminent trend reversal

ETH/USD was holding on after defending $225 and maintaining the daily uptrend.

On June 27, bears cracked $225 and $220 confirming a daily downtrend.

Ethereum is currently trading at $226 after failing to defend the last daily low of $225. Unfortunately, bulls have lost the daily uptrend even though Ethereum has recovered from the $216.37 dip.

ETH/USD daily chart

Bulls were not able to defend the crucial $225 level and lost the daily uptrend. Another critical indicator is now negative, the daily 12-EMA and 26-EMA have crossed bearishly for the first time since March 7. This cross is notable and indicates a strong reversal of the bullish trend.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart

Ethereum is close to confirming a 4-hour uptrend. Buyers need to climb above $227.79 and the 26-EMA at $226.66. An uptrend would only be a short-term consolation for the bulls as the daily downtrend would remain intact.