Ethereum technical analysis: Bulls take control of ETH/USD and try to break into the $190-zone

- The MACD indicator on the daily ETH/USD chart shows sustained bullish momentum.
- The four-hour chart is floating above the green Ichimoku cloud.
ETH/USD daily chart
ETH/USD went up from $186.45 to $187.65 so far this Tuesday. The price is trending above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) and SMA 50 curves, with the latter acting as immediate support. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates sustained bullish momentum.
ETH/USD four-hour chart
The four-hour chart is floating above the green Ichimoku cloud and the SMA 20 curve has crossed over with the SMA 50. The price is consolidating in a flag formation before a potential breakout. The Elliott Oscillator has had six straight green sessions of increasing intensity.
ETH/USD hourly chart
The hourly chart is trending above the SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has narrowed, indicating decreasing price volatility. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is floating right next to the overbought zone, hinting that a short-term bearish correction may be around the corner.
Key Levels
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|187.69
|Today Daily Change
|1.24
|Today Daily Change %
|0.67
|Today daily open
|186.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|178.19
|Daily SMA50
|183.58
|Daily SMA100
|189.85
|Daily SMA200
|213.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|189.68
|Previous Daily Low
|180.66
|Previous Weekly High
|193.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|177.01
|Previous Monthly High
|199.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|153.28
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|186.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|184.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|181.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|176.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|172.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|190.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|194.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|199.56
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
