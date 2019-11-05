Ethereum technical analysis: Bulls take control of ETH/USD and try to break into the $190-zone

The MACD indicator on the daily ETH/USD chart shows sustained bullish momentum.

The four-hour chart is floating above the green Ichimoku cloud.

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD went up from $186.45 to $187.65 so far this Tuesday. The price is trending above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) and SMA 50 curves, with the latter acting as immediate support. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates sustained bullish momentum.

ETH/USD four-hour chart

The four-hour chart is floating above the green Ichimoku cloud and the SMA 20 curve has crossed over with the SMA 50. The price is consolidating in a flag formation before a potential breakout. The Elliott Oscillator has had six straight green sessions of increasing intensity.

ETH/USD hourly chart

The hourly chart is trending above the SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has narrowed, indicating decreasing price volatility. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is floating right next to the overbought zone, hinting that a short-term bearish correction may be around the corner.

Key Levels

ETH/USD Overview Today last price 187.69 Today Daily Change 1.24 Today Daily Change % 0.67 Today daily open 186.45 Trends Daily SMA20 178.19 Daily SMA50 183.58 Daily SMA100 189.85 Daily SMA200 213.51 Levels Previous Daily High 189.68 Previous Daily Low 180.66 Previous Weekly High 193.29 Previous Weekly Low 177.01 Previous Monthly High 199.04 Previous Monthly Low 153.28 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 186.24 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 184.11 Daily Pivot Point S1 181.51 Daily Pivot Point S2 176.57 Daily Pivot Point S3 172.49 Daily Pivot Point R1 190.54 Daily Pivot Point R2 194.62 Daily Pivot Point R3 199.56



