Ethereum technical analysis: Bears have full control of the market for fourth straight day

- ETH/USD went down from $178.50 to $177.75 in the early hours of Thursday.
- The latest price session has gone below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) curve.
ETH/USD daily chart
The daily market is charting four bearish days in a row and has found sustained resistance from the downward trending line. The latest price session has gone below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) curve. The signal line is looking to converge with the moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) line showing decreasing bullish momentum.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
The 4-hour ETH/USD chart has gone below the 20-day Bollinger band, indicating that it was undervalued. The bulls have since stepped back in to correct the price but have met resistance on the downward trending line. The latest session has found support on the SMA 50 curve. The Elliott oscillator shows sustained bearish sentiment.
ETH/USD hourly chart
The hourly ETH/USD has dipped below and found resistance from the red Ichimoku cloud. The market has seen support from the SMA 200 and SMA 20 curves. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending around 46.85.
Key Levels
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|177.78
|Today Daily Change
|-0.64
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|178.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|178.83
|Daily SMA50
|197.45
|Daily SMA100
|233.2
|Daily SMA200
|203.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|182.44
|Previous Daily Low
|174.34
|Previous Weekly High
|182.97
|Previous Weekly Low
|165.17
|Previous Monthly High
|239.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|163.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|177.43
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|179.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|174.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|170.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|166.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|182.46
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|186.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|190.56
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
