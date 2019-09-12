Ethereum technical analysis: Bears have full control of the market for fourth straight day

ETH/USD went down from $178.50 to $177.75 in the early hours of Thursday.

The latest price session has gone below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) curve.

ETH/USD daily chart

The daily market is charting four bearish days in a row and has found sustained resistance from the downward trending line. The latest price session has gone below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) curve. The signal line is looking to converge with the moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) line showing decreasing bullish momentum.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour ETH/USD chart has gone below the 20-day Bollinger band, indicating that it was undervalued. The bulls have since stepped back in to correct the price but have met resistance on the downward trending line. The latest session has found support on the SMA 50 curve. The Elliott oscillator shows sustained bearish sentiment.

ETH/USD hourly chart

The hourly ETH/USD has dipped below and found resistance from the red Ichimoku cloud. The market has seen support from the SMA 200 and SMA 20 curves. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending around 46.85.

Key Levels

ETH/USD Overview Today last price 177.78 Today Daily Change -0.64 Today Daily Change % -0.36 Today daily open 178.42 Trends Daily SMA20 178.83 Daily SMA50 197.45 Daily SMA100 233.2 Daily SMA200 203.69 Levels Previous Daily High 182.44 Previous Daily Low 174.34 Previous Weekly High 182.97 Previous Weekly Low 165.17 Previous Monthly High 239.56 Previous Monthly Low 163.8 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 177.43 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 179.35 Daily Pivot Point S1 174.36 Daily Pivot Point S2 170.3 Daily Pivot Point S3 166.26 Daily Pivot Point R1 182.46 Daily Pivot Point R2 186.5 Daily Pivot Point R3 190.56



