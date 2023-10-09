- Ethereum price dipped to the $1,550 range before a quick pullback to $1,570 but prospects for more losses remain.
- ETH fees are recording the lowest levels seen in 2023, with traders growing impatient over price.
- With bearish sentiment climaxing, a possible turnaround seems likely according to experts from market intelligence platform, Santiment.
Ethereum (ETH) price correlation to Bitcoin (BTC) has continued to widen since the mid-September reading, with the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization now wandering on its own. With its bearish outlook, ETH has often rubbed longs the wrong way, compelling them to close their positions to avoid more severe losses.
Also Read: Ethereum price dip extends, liquidates $10 million in long positions as exchange outflows skyrocket
Ethereum price slumps below $1,570
Ethereum (ETH) price dipped almost 5% on October 9 to the current price of $1,580 after an intra-day low of $1,546. The position of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and its lagging Awesome Oscillator (AO) shows the slump may not be over yet, meaning ETH holders should brace up. Data on CoinMarketCap shows a 110% increase in trading volume for the token in the last 24 hours.
A decisive daily candlestick close below the $1,570 level would not only see Ethereum price grab the buy side liquidity, but could also commence a new downtrend by filling orders due to the last lower high.
ETH/USDT 1-day chart
To some extent, the Ethereum Foundation has played a huge role in driving ETH price down by acting as the basis for Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt (FUD). This happens when it makes any form of selloff. Critics have even pegged these selloffs as a lack of faith in the protocol, with large-scale dumps usually following these targeted selloffs.
Ethereum Foundation Sells 1700 ETH to USDC— SecuX (@SecuXwallet) October 9, 2023
The #Ethereum Foundation (EF) sold 1700 ETH to #USDC on October 9, 2023. This move has sparked speculation in the crypto market, with some blaming Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, while others blame the EF itself.
Besides the direct sell-offs from the Ethereum Foundation, leaders within the community, including co-founder Vitalik Buterin, are also known to liquidate enormous amounts of Ethereum for undisclosed reasons.
Meanwhile, the behavior analytics platform for cryptocurrencies, Santiment, which sources on-chain, social and development information, shows that Ethereum fees are at their lowest levels of 2023 after a steady multi-month slump. Meanwhile, social dominance, showing the number of mentions on crypto-related social media, has hit a seven-month high.
With Ethereum price heading south, investors are growing impatient, evidenced by the growing chatter around the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) token.
ETH Santiment data
According to Santiment, traders are now split about the future of Ethereum price, making ETH a polarizing topic especially on Crypto X. With bearish sentiment growing, experts from Santiment anticipate a turnaround.
️ #Ethereum has dropped to $1,570, & #crypto's #2 market cap asset has become an increasingly polarizing topic. Currently at its lowest fee levels of 2023, traders are growing impatient. Rising #bearish sentiment is a good sign of an impending turnaround. https://t.co/WwmO7hXga7 pic.twitter.com/7JJaiiSZSo— Santiment (@santimentfeed) October 9, 2023
In the meantime, Ethereum Futures Exchange-traded funds (ETF) have failed to live up to the hype, contrary to expectation, with all ETH ETFs combined generating only up to $1.7 million in trading volume trading volume as of October 2.
ETH futures ETF trading volume
In the same way, the institutional interest in ETH has been bleak since the onset of the year, resulting in $114 million in outflows. Read the full story here.
Ethereum FAQs
What is Ethereum?
Ethereum is a decentralized open-source blockchain with smart contracts functionality. Serving as the basal network for the Ether (ETH) cryptocurrency, it is the second largest crypto and largest altcoin by market capitalization. The Ethereum network is tailored for scalability, programmability, security, and decentralization, attributes that make it popular among developers.
What blockchain technology does Ethereum use?
Ethereum uses decentralized blockchain technology, where developers can build and deploy applications that are independent of the central authority. To make this easier, the network has a programming language in place, which helps users create self-executing smart contracts. A smart contract is basically a code that can be verified and allows inter-user transactions.
What is staking?
Staking is a process where investors grow their portfolios by locking their assets for a specified duration instead of selling them. It is used by most blockchains, especially the ones that employ Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism, with users earning rewards as an incentive for committing their tokens. For most long-term cryptocurrency holders, staking is a strategy to make passive income from your assets, putting them to work in exchange for reward generation.
Why did Ethereum shift from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake?
Ethereum transitioned from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism in an event christened “The Merge.” The transformation came as the network wanted to achieve more security, cut down on energy consumption by 99.95%, and execute new scaling solutions with a possible threshold of 100,000 transactions per second. With PoS, there are less entry barriers for miners considering the reduced energy demands.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Pro-XRP attorney suggests SEC could potentially lose trial against individual defendants
Pro-XRP attorney Jeremy Hogan's analysis suggests that the SEC faces limited strategic options in the Ripple lawsuit. XRP's price remains sluggish amid broader market trends despite rejection of SEC's appeal.
Dogecoin co-founder calls on SEC to refund taxes as Coinbase lawsuit heats up
Amid the brewing legal battle between the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and crypto exchange Coinbase, Dogecoin (DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus has asked for a tax refund.
Will BTC price choose $30,000 or $25,000?
Bitcoin shows indecision as it trades roughly around the $28,000 level. A look at on-chain metrics reveals why sideways movement is predominant and that a sharp move in BTC is likely to arrive soon.
Base network's TVL surges 25% fueled by USDC reminting
Base network's Total Value Locked (TVL) soars by 25.23%, surpassing Ethereum Layer 2 zkSync Era. The growth is primarily driven by the minting of native USDC, which saw a 472% increase.
Bitcoin: BTC bearish fractal forecasts correction to $25,000
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $27,600 and shows no directional bias on the daily chart. Liquidity pockets are present in both directions, leaving traders guessing where BTC will go next.