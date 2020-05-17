Dhwani Mehta Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet

Ethereum Price Prediction: Teasing inverse head and shoulders, eyes on $215

Cryptos |
  • ETH/USD consolidates for the next push higher.
  • Potential inverse head and shoulders on the hourly chart.
  • Buyers to aim for $215 on a bullish breakout.

Ethereum (ETH/USD) is consolidating Saturday’s rebound below 203 levels on a quiet Sunday trading. The spot wavers in a $5 range, having bounced-off a brief dip below 200 mark in early trades. The second-most traded cryptocurrency is yearning for a sustained break higher over the last hours, with the downside cushioned by a stack of healthy support levels. The coin hit a daily high of 202.67 before easing slightly to now trade at 201.35, still up 0.50% on the day. The spot enjoys a market capitalization of about $ 22.39 billion, set to settle the week with a 7% weekly gain.

Short-term technical outlook

Looking at the hourly sticks, the no. 2 coin is teasing an inverse head and shoulders breakout. The buyers remain hopeful, as a breakout at the 202.32 neckline could trigger a sharp rally towards the pattern target of 214.86. The immediate resistance awaits at 206.17 (May 14 high) while the next one is seen around 210 (round number/May 10 high). A lack of significant resistances combined with the hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) holding above the midline suggest the upbeat momentum to be unchallenged.

To the downside, the 21-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) should offer some support to the bulls. However, the 199.60/30 region will be tested on a failure to defend the 21-HMA. That demand area is the confluence of the 50 and 100-HMAs. The next support on the sellers’ radar is at the downward sloping 200-HMA of 196.44.

ETH/USD 1–hour chart

 

ETH/USD key levels to consider

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 201.34
Today Daily Change 0.70
Today Daily Change % 0.35
Today daily open 200.52
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 202.95
Daily SMA50 178.24
Daily SMA100 191.25
Daily SMA200 175.03
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 203.35
Previous Daily Low 193.24
Previous Weekly High 210.04
Previous Weekly Low 176.19
Previous Monthly High 227.37
Previous Monthly Low 128.95
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 199.49
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 197.1
Daily Pivot Point S1 194.72
Daily Pivot Point S2 188.93
Daily Pivot Point S3 184.61
Daily Pivot Point R1 204.83
Daily Pivot Point R2 209.14
Daily Pivot Point R3 214.94

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin Price Analysis: $10K still in sight amid a descending channel breakout

Bitcoin Price Analysis: $10K still in sight amid a descending channel breakout

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) looks to extend the rebound from Friday’s troughs of near 9125 region into Sunday’s trading. The price has charted a descending channel bullish breakout on hourly sticks, opening doors towards the pattern target at 10351.

More Bitcoin News

XRP/USD: A bounce above 0.20 appears elusive amid a rising wedge formation

XRP/USD: A bounce above 0.20 appears elusive amid a rising wedge formation

Ripple (XRP/USD) is battling 0.20 levels, having reversed the overnight recovery to near 0.2020 region. The price has entered a consolidative mode, with the downside bias appearing more compelling amid a bearish technical set up. 

More Ripple News

Ethereum Price Prediction: Teasing inverse head and shoulders, eyes on $215

Ethereum Price Prediction: Teasing inverse head and shoulders, eyes on $215

Ethereum (ETH/USD) is consolidating Saturday’s rebound below 203 levels on a quiet Sunday trading. Potential inverse head and shoulders pattern is spotted on the hourly chart. Buyers to aim for $215 on a bullish breakout.

More Ethereum News

Litecoin Price Analysis: A bull pennant on hourly chart suggests further upside

Litecoin Price Analysis: A bull pennant on hourly chart suggests further upside

Litecoin (LTC/USD), is trending higher but within range inside a pennant formation, with the pole seen from 43.40 to 44.30. A bullish breakout would imply a continuation of the recent upbeat momentum, with 45.30, the pattern target on the buyers’ radar.

More Litecoin News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD may retest $7,500 before another bullish run towards $10,000

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD may retest $7,500 before another bullish run towards $10,000

Bitcoin lived through another volatile week. The first digital coin crashed to $8,100 on May 10 and jumped to $9,944 om Thursday, May 14. Thus, the price range reached nearly $2,000.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location