Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH still on its way to $3,000, according to technicals

- Ethereum price has hit a new all-time high at $2,584 on April 16.
- ETH had a massive breakout from a key pattern and aims to continue with its uptrend.
- Several on-chain metrics remain in favor of ETH bulls.
Ethereum has enjoyed an impressive rally in the past month even though it was stagnant at the beginning of April. The number of ETH locked away remains extremely high and it’s making the digital asset more scarce than ever.
Ethereum price on its way to $3,000 with no clear resistance ahead
Ethereum had a significant breakout from an ascending wedge pattern on the 12-hour chart on April 13. The long-term price target of this breakout is $2,900 and according to several on-chain metrics, Ethereum faces no resistance ahead.
ETH/USD 12-hour chart
The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart shows practically no barriers ahead. The most significant area is located between $2,469 and $2,489 where 151,000 addresses purchased over 487,000 ETH.
ETH IOMAP chart
According to the most recent statistics, just in DeFi alone, there is over $60 billion worth of Ethereum locked away, significantly making the digital asset scarcer. Additionally, inside the Eth2 deposit contract, there are currently 3.85 million ETH locked away, worth almost $10 billion at current prices.
ETH locked in DeFi
However, the MVRV Ratio (30d) of Ethereum has hit danger levels at 24% where the digital asset normally experiences a correction.
ETH MVRV (30d)
The IOMAP model shows a significant support area between $2,137 and $2,211 where 282,000 addresses purchased 8.42 million ETH. This would be the long-term bearish price target in the event of a massive correction period.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano plan for new all-time high is clear
Cardano has established a new all-time high of $1.55 on April 14 and bulls aim for more now. The digital asset had a significant breakout from a key pattern but still faces a significant resistance barrier ahead, according to on-chain metrics.
Enjin Coin on track for 20% gains
Enjin Coin price is trading around the middle line of an ascending parallel channel. A bounce from the demand zone ranging from $2.92 to $2.46 signals a continuation of the upswing to $3.59. If ENJ slices through the supply barrier at $3.59, an additional 10% upswing will push it to $3.98.
VeChain shows mixed signals amid market weakness
VeChain just recently formed a new all-time high of $0.189 on April 15 after a massive rally in April. The digital asset had a brief consolidation period in the last 24 hours but could be aiming for the next leg up soon.
Binance on verge of 25% upswing
Binance Coin price has been outperforming the entire market for the past two months, reaching a market capitalization of $90 billion. Many analysts believe BNB could even overtake Ethereum, which stands at a $280 billion market cap.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: SEC commissioner cozies up to BTC ETF, on-chain metrics reset making way for volatile move
Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption has soared over the last couple of months, with institutions like Visa, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and others dipping their toes in the BTC markets. Likewise, prices look primed to advance further despite the ongoing consolidation phase.