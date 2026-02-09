TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Ethereum Price Forecast: BitMine adds 40K ETH as Thomas Lee predicts recovery

Ethereum Price Forecast: BitMine adds 40K ETH as Thomas Lee predicts recovery
Michael EbiekutanMichael EbiekutanFXStreet

Ethereum price today: $2,130

  • Ethereum treasury firm BitMine Immersion lifted its holdings to 4.32 million ETH after acquiring 40,613 ETH last week.
  • Thomas Lee says ETH could see another V-shaped recovery in 2026.
  • ETH could test $2,380 if it holds its rise above $2,100.

Ethereum (ETH) treasury firm BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) added to its digital asset stash last week, acquiring 40,613 ETH.

As a result, the company has pushed its holdings to 4.32 million ETH, worth about $8.9 billion at the time of publication. From that figure, the Nevada-based firm has staked 2.89 million ETH, about 67% of its entire stash.

BitMine's latest acquisition follows a sustained decline in ETH's price after a wider crypto market slump over the past few weeks.

The top altcoin has lost 62% of its value since reaching a new all-time high last August, even as daily active addresses and transactions have surged to record levels. In a statement on Monday, BitMine Chairman Thomas Lee noted that such drawdowns are annual for ETH, highlighting that the recent decline marks the eighth time ETH has seen a 50% decline or more from a recent high.

"ETH sees V-shaped recoveries from major lows. This happened in each of the 8 prior declines of 50% or more," said Lee. "A similar recovery is expected in 2026. The best investment opportunities in crypto have presented themselves after declines. Think back to 2025, the single best entry points in crypto occurred after markets fell sharply due to tariff concerns."

BitMine is seeing unrealized losses of over $7 billion on its ETH holdings, according to smart money tracker Lookonchain.

The firm also reported holdings of 193 Bitcoin (BTC), a $200 million stake in Beast Industries, a $19 million stake in Worldcoin (WLD) treasury Eightco Holdings (ORBS) and total cash of $595 million.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could rise to $2,380 if it holds $2,100

Ethereum saw $92.5 million in liquidations over the past 24 hours, led by $49.3 million in short liquidations, according to Coinglass data.

ETH held the $2,000 psychological level throughout the weekend and is attempting to rise above the $2,100. On the upside, ETH faces resistance at $2,388, just below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

ETH/USDT daily chart

A failure to hold above $2,100 could see ETH decline toward $1,740.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) have slightly retreated from oversold territory, indicating a modest drop in bearish momentum.

Related news

Author

Michael Ebiekutan

With a deep passion for web3 technology, he&#39;s collaborated with industry-leading brands like Mara, ITAK, and FXStreet in delivering groundbreaking reports on web3&#39;s transformative potential across diverse sectors. In addi

More from Michael Ebiekutan
Share:

Editor's Picks

Ripple exposed to volatility amid low retail interest, modest fund inflows

Ripple exposed to volatility amid low retail interest, modest fund inflows

Ripple (XRP) is extending its intraday decline to around $1.40 at the time of writing on Monday amid growing pressure from the retail market and risk-off sentiment that continues to keep investors on the sidelines.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin steadies around $70,000, Ethereum and XRP remain under pressure 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin steadies around $70,000, Ethereum and XRP remain under pressure 

Bitcoin hovers around $70,000, up near 15% from last week's low of $60,000 despite low retail demand. Ethereum delicately holds $2,000 support as weak technicals weigh amid declining futures Open Interest.

Pi Network extends decline as steady mainnet migration adds pressure

Pi Network extends decline as steady mainnet migration adds pressure

PI edges lower by over 3% at press time on Monday, marking a third consecutive day of losses. The declining trend in PI aligns with the steady mainnet migration of PI tokens, which may fuel selling pressure. The technical outlook for PI remains bearish, with bearish momentum persisting. 

Bitcoin slips below $70,000 as ETF outflows, realized losses fuel bearish outlook

Bitcoin slips below $70,000 as ETF outflows, realized losses fuel bearish outlook

Bitcoin price trades in red below $70,000 on Monday after correcting nearly 9% in the previous week. US-listed spot ETFs recorded a $318 million weekly outflow, marking the third consecutive week of withdrawals.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: The worst may be behind us

Bitcoin: The worst may be behind us

Bitcoin (BTC) price recovers slightly, trading at $65,000 at the time of writing on Friday, after reaching a low of $60,000 during the early Asian trading session. The Crypto King remained under pressure so far this week, posting three consecutive weeks of losses exceeding 30%.