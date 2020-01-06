- Muir Glacier reduced an average block time.
- ETH/USD regained ground but failed to move above $140.00.
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $15.2 billion, hit the intraday high at $139.77. By press time, the coin retreated to $139.10, though it is still 2% higher from this time on Sunday, and 2.7% higher from the beginning of the day. Ethereum is moving ins sync with the market as the whole block of major cryptocurrencies has been recovering amid growing tensions on the global markets.
Muir Glacier has its toll
Ethereum developers rolled out Muir Glacier hard fork on Ethereum blockchain to delay the difficulty bomb by another 4 million blocks. As the mining difficulty decreased, the average time required to discover a block, dropped by almost 25% after the update. According to the data, provided by Etherscan, the block time decreased from 17.16 seconds on January 1 to 12.96 on January 4. As a result, miners were able to discover more blocks: the daily output of new ETH blocks increased by 32%, while miners remunerations. increased by over 31% after the update.
ETH/USD: technical picture
From the longer-term perspective, we will need to see a sustainable move above $140.00 for the upside to gain traction. The next resistance is created by SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) daily on approach to $142.00. If it is cleared, psychological $150.00 will come into focus. Notably, the last time ETH/USD traded above SMA50 daily in the middle of November, which makes it all the more important for the long-term outlook. The next barrier comes at $153.00, which is the highest level of December 2019.
On the downside, local support is created by the upper line of the daily Bollinger Band at $137.80. The price may retreat to this area within the technical correction. However, once it is cleared, the downside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $133.00. This support is created by a confluence of SMA5 daily and SMA100 1-hour. The critical barrier awaits us on approach to $130.00, reinforced by the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band. If it is broken, the sell-off will intensify and the upside momentum will be negated.
ETH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Bitcoin bulls slowly reclaim the positions
The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,200 (+2.0% since the start of the day). The coin has been moving within a strong bullish trend in Asian amid rising volatility.
Cryptos Start Year in Holding Pattern in Advance of Bitcoin Halving
If you don’t follow crypto, you might say this is simply the first year of the third decade in the third millennium. But if you know what’s going on in the crypto world, you might describe it differently: It’s the first week in the year of the third Bitcoin halving. That’s a big deal.
Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: 100-DMA is the level to beat for the bulls
Bitcoin Cash hit fresh seven-week highs in the overnight trades and since then has entered a phase of upside consolidation above the 222 handle. BCH/USD remains the main laggard among the top 5 dominant cryptocurrencies.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto bulls to retain control
The world’s no. 1 digital coin, Bitcoin, is seen consolidating its latest uptick to near 7,500 mark, as we head towards the weekly closing. Ethereum and Ripple follow suit and post mild gains so far this Sunday, with the latter emerging as the main laggard.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.