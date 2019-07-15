- ETH/USD bears are celebrating victory as the coin trades below SMA100 daily.
- A recovery above $235 is needed to mitigate the immediate selling pressure.
Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $23.8 billion, has lost over 16% of its value in recent 24 hours to trade at $224.40 by the time of writing. ETH/USD has recovered from the recent low of $202.80, though it is still moving within a strong bearish trend in sync with the sentiments on the global cryptocurrency market.
Ethereum's technical picture
On the daily chart, ETH/USD has moved below SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) and the lower boundary of the previous consolidation channel at $230, which bodes ill for ETH bulls in the long run. Now the nearest support is created by the middle line of a weekly Bollinger Band at $212.00 followed by a critical $200.00 handle. Once it is cleared, the downside pressure is likely to increase traction with the next bearish aim at $190.00 (SMA50 weekly).
While this area is likely to slow down the sell-off, a sustainable move lower will bring $182.00 (SMA100 daily) in focus.
On the upside, we need to see a sustainable recovery above $230-$235 area to mitigate the immediate bearish pressure. This resistance zone is created by a confluence of strong technical indicators including the lower boundary of 1-day Bollinger Band, SMA100 daily and the lower edge of the previous range. It is closely followed by $240.50 with 38.2% Fibo retracement daily on approach. Once it is cleared, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $250.00 and $275.00 (SMA50 daily and the upper line of the above-said range).
ETH/USD 1-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Rebound attempt after two bloody days
The weekend has left some moves that have generated quite a stir. Bitcoin finally gave way to bass development and took advantage of Sunday to go in search of the EMA50 around the area of $10,000.
Ripple’s partner Santander bank new UK and Poland payment corridor launched
One Pay FX, a banking application powered by Ripple for Spanish banking giant Santander has added another payment corridor between the United States and Poland. An upgrade completed on the app last week enabled instant funds transfer between the two countries but only went live after the official announcement.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD plunges 24% in line with Bitcoins slide under $10k
Ethereum continued to lose ground following last week’s drop to $260. The second largest cryptocurrency explored the levels to the south failing to find support at $240 and $220 consecutively.
R3 blockchain consortium startup contemplates going public via an IPO
According to a report by Bloomberg, R3 a blockchain consortium start is considering going public in an initial public offering (IPO). Bloomberg says sources “familiar with the matter” confirmed that R3 is in talks with various advisers on the same. Details, where the IPO could be executed, are yet to come to light.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls get ready for a major assault
The cryptocurrency market has been pretty volatile this week. Bitcoin stayed in the green zone despite wild price gyrations, while major altcoins are nursing double-digit losses on a week-on-week basis.