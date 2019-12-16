- ETH/USD is sliding towards the critical short-term support level.
- A sustainable move above $151.60 will improve the technical picture.
ETH/USD has resumed the sell-off after a short-lived consolidation period. The second-largest digital asset has lost about 1.3% of its value since the beginning of Monday and slipped under $141.00 handle. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $140.60 amid expanding volatility.
Ethereum developer Justin Drake proposed to launch Ethereim 2.0 Phase 0 on July 30, 2020, on the fifth birthday of the network. However, other developers believe that there is no point in postponing the release, considering that it is almost production-ready.
It is worth mentioning that Ethereum rolled out the Istanbul update and deployed a block explorer for the testnet of Ethereum 2.0 earlier in December. The phase 0 of Serenity will be implemented in the first quarter of 2010.
Ethereum's technical picture
From the mid-term point of view, ETH/USD needs to recover above the resistance area of $151.00 - $151.60, which served as an upside boundary of the previous consolidation channel. However, the road to the target level is packed with technical hurdles, including a combination of SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) 4-hour and the upper line of 4-hour Bollinger Band and at $145.00 and SMA100 4-hour the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band at $147.00.
A sustainable move above $151.60 will open up the way for a more sustainable recovery towards the longer-term target at $165.40 (SMA50 daily). The coin has been trading below the line since November 18.
On the downside, once $140.00 gives way, the sell-off will gain traction with the next focus on $136.50 ( the lower line of the weekly Bollinger Band). If it is broken, ETH/USD will enter an uncharted territory with the next support as low as $120.50, which is the lowest level since December 2018.
ETH/USD, the daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
