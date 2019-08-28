- ETH/USD went down from $187.20 to $185.75 in the early hours of Wednesday.
- ETH/USD is struggling to break past the downward trending line.
ETH/USD is on the course of having two bearish days in a row and four bearish days out of the last five. In the early hours of Wednesday, ETH/USD has gone down from $187.20 to $185.75. Earlier on Tuesday, ETH/USD went down from $188.50 to $187. The hourly breakdown shows that the price fell from $188.50 to $186 in the early hours of Tuesday before the bulls took the price up to $186. The bears quickly stepped back in and brought the price back down to $185.65. The bulls then spiked the price up to $188.40, before the bears once again stepped in and took it down to $185.80. The bulls rallied up for one last hurrah and took ETH/USD up to $187.15, but the bears quickly stifled that and took it down to $185.75.
ETH/USD daily chart
The daily ETH/USD chart is trending below the downward trending line and the 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows decreasing bullish momentum. The Elliott oscillator has had a bearish session after two straight bullish sessions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
