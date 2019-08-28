ETH/USD went down from $187.20 to $185.75 in the early hours of Wednesday.

ETH/USD is struggling to break past the downward trending line.

ETH/USD is on the course of having two bearish days in a row and four bearish days out of the last five. In the early hours of Wednesday, ETH/USD has gone down from $187.20 to $185.75. Earlier on Tuesday, ETH/USD went down from $188.50 to $187. The hourly breakdown shows that the price fell from $188.50 to $186 in the early hours of Tuesday before the bulls took the price up to $186. The bears quickly stepped back in and brought the price back down to $185.65. The bulls then spiked the price up to $188.40, before the bears once again stepped in and took it down to $185.80. The bulls rallied up for one last hurrah and took ETH/USD up to $187.15, but the bears quickly stifled that and took it down to $185.75.

ETH/USD daily chart

The daily ETH/USD chart is trending below the downward trending line and the 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows decreasing bullish momentum. The Elliott oscillator has had a bearish session after two straight bullish sessions.

