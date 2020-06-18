- ETH is less popular as a means of payment.
- The coin has been oscillating in a tight range since May 15.
Ethereun is changing hands at $233.00, mostly unchanged both since the start of Thursday and on a day-to-day basis. ETH/USD touched the low of $218.14 on May 15 and got back above $230.00. The sell-oof stopped on approach to daily SMA50, however, the further recovery is limited at thsi stage due to Ethereum's high correlation with Bitcoin/
Ethereum is losing its status of money
The second most capitalized cryptocurrency is less and less used as a means of payment, according to the recent report published by the cryptocurrency research company Glassnode. The share of ETH payments in the on-chain transactions ahs een decreasing steadily. In May 2020, such transactions accounted for about a third (34.2%) of on-line activity on the Ethereum network. The share of commissions paid for their processing was 10.7%.
Meanwhile, the operations with smart contracts are rsponsible for 52.4% of all commisions on the Ethereum network. Also, the researchers noticed the growing popularity of Ethereum-based USDT, which accounts for 20% of commissions.
ETH/USD: Technical picture
On the daily chart, the initial support is created by the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band (BB) at $227.50. Once it is broken, the sell-off may be extended towards the recent low of $218.14 reinforced by daily SMA50. THis area is likely to slow down the sell-off and attract new buyers to the market; However, asustainable move lower will open up the way to $210.00 and potentially to the psychological $200.00.
On the upside, the recovery is limited by $240.00 with the middle line of the daily BB located on the approach. This resistance is followed by the recent recovery high of $254.00 followed by weekly SMA200 at $256.70. The coin has been trading below this MA since the beginnign of March.
ETH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
