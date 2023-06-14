Share:

Ethereum with ticker ETHUSD is slowing down for the last two months, but the price action is slow and wave structure looks corrective. It's ideally making a deeper A-B-C correction in the 4-hour chart, where wave A was an impulse, while wave B was a triangle. So, we are tracking now wave C that can find the support around 1650 - 1550 area before a bullish continuation. Bullish confirmation is above 1900 region.

We talked about cryptocurrencies and Ethereum in our latest Crypto video analysis: Watch it below:

