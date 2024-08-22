Ethereum ETFs record longest outflow streak, exchange net flow indicates mounting selling pressure

- Ethereum ETFs record their longest outflow streak with five days of consecutive negative flows.
- Ethereum exchange net flow has increased to 31K ETH, its highest since the market crash on August 5.
- Vitalik Buterin says Ethereum is growing based on several key metrics.
- Ethereum technical indicators suggest a range-bound movement amid mixed sentiments from futures traders and fund investors.
Ethereum (ETH) is down 1% on Thursday as its ETF and exchange net flows suggest that sellers dominate the market. Despite the selling pressure, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin shared a post depicting its growth across several metrics.
Daily digest market movers: Ethereum ETF five-day outflow streak, positive exchange net flows, Vitalik's metrics
Ethereum ETFs recorded its longest negative flows streak — five consecutive days — on Wednesday after posting outflows of $18 million.
The flows were spearheaded by outflows of $31.1 million in Grayscale's ETHE, bringing its cumulative outflows since launch to over $2.5 billion. ETHA accompanied its milestone of over $1 billion in cumulative net inflows with zero flows on Wednesday.
With the consistent negative flows, Ethereum ETFs could record another week of net outflows as cumulative flows since Monday have amounted to $38 million in outflows.
A similar trend is occurring with ETH exchange flows. Unlike ETF flows, positive exchange net flows indicate selling pressure is rising and may lead to price declines.
Ethereum net exchange inflow increased to 31K ETH on Thursday, its highest since the market crash on August 5. The 7-day moving average exchange netflow has also been rising since August 11.
ETH Exchange Net Flow
Meanwhile, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin shared an X post with several metrics suggesting that ETH has continued on its growth path. Some of the points he highlighted include the following:
- Increased staking decentralization.
- Improvement in cross-L2 wallet user experience (UX).
- More clarity on account abstraction roadmap.
- Mature zero-knowledge (ZK) tooling and many others.
"The fundamentals for Ethereum are actually crazy strong right now," noted Buterin.
Ethereum has gotten stronger:— vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) August 22, 2024
* Under $0.01 txfees on L2
* Two EVM L2s (@Optimism @arbitrum) now at stage 1
* Cross-L2 wallet UX has improved a lot (eg. no more manually switching networks), though still a long way to go
* Much more powerful and mature ZK tooling making life… pic.twitter.com/4jQGeZ3qEA
ETH technical analysis: Ethereum could continue range-bound movement
Ethereum is trading around $2,610 on Thursday, down 1% on the day. In the past 24 hours, ETH has seen $31.34 million in liquidations, with long and short liquidations accounting for $24.1 million and $7.24 million, respectively.
Ethereum is consolidating on the 4-hour chart, where the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) serves as support to prevent further price declines. Before prices could rally, ETH needs to overcome the $2,775 resistance which — coupled with the 50-day SMA — has prevented any upward attempt.
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
The ETH Long/Short Ratio at 0.96 shows sellers dominate the market. Still, relatively strong buying pressure from Coinbase and Ethereum Funds investors, as evidenced by their premiums of 0.024 and 0.38, respectively, has kept prices on a horizontal trend.
ETH will likely remain range-bound with a bias toward the downside, as depicted by a key trendline extending from May 29 to September 27.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved below its midline at 48, indicating neutrality in momentum. The Awesome Oscillator (AO) also aligns with the neutral sentiment, posting short bars just shy above zero.
In the short term, ETH could rise to $2,666 to liquidate positions worth $65 million.
Ethereum development FAQs
After the Merge, the Ethereum community is looking at the Sharding upgrade next, which has been slated for sometime later in the year. The development can be summarized in four words, “scalability through more efficient data storage.” The software update will increase the capacity of the blockchain, widening the amount of data that can be stored or accessed. At the same time, all services running atop the Ethereum blockchain will enjoy significantly reduced transaction fees.
A fork is the splitting of a blockchain after developers agree and proceed to implement upgrades. The decision comes after these developers reach a consensus for a software upgrade. The ensuing part will see one part continue with the status as is, while the other one will proceed with new features combined with the former ones. A hard fork basically entails permanent divergence of a new side chain from the original one, while a soft fork is doing the same, only difference being that it is temporary.
EIP-4844 is an improvement proposal for the Ethereum network. The upgrade promises reduced gas fees, which is a valuable offering considering the high transaction cost that continues to daunt crypto players. It has been a long-standing concern for the Ethereum network. The proposal is also referred to as “proto-Danksharding,” with an unmatched ability to increase the speed of transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. At the same time, it helps to reduce the transaction cost as everything becomes decentralized.
Gas token is a new, innovative Ethereum contract where users can tokenize gas on the Ethereum network. This means they can store gas when it is cheap and start to deploy the gas once the market has shifted to the north. The use of Gas token helps to subsidize high gas prices on transactions, meaning investors can do everything from arbitraging decentralized exchanges to buying into initial coin offerings (ICOs) early.
Crypto Today: Vitalik Buterin says Ethereum has gotten stronger, Bitcoin rallies past $61,000, XRP lags
Bitcoin made a comeback above $60,000, a key psychological level for BTC. BTC trades at $61,320, rallying early on Thursday. The asset climbed nearly 0.30% on the day. Data from Farside Investors shows Bitcoin ETFs have seen inflows of $236.6 million in the last five days and their net inflow since launch amounts to $17.6 billion.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin price trades between $57,000 to $62,000 levels
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) prices are expected to drop after struggling to break through critical resistance levels, and momentum indicators show bearish biases. In contrast, Ripple (XRP) is showing stability near its daily support level of $0.544, suggesting a possible rebound.
Bitcoin price holds above $60,000 despite negative on-chain metrics
Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $61,000 on Thursday, holding up on gains driven by the release of the Fed Minutes on Wednesday, which hinted at an interest-rate cut in September. US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw a modest inflow on Wednesday, while on-chain data doesn’t seem to support further price gains as Bitcoin OTC desk balances for miners surge and the long-to-short ratio stays below one.
Avalanche price set for surge as Franklin Templeton extends its L1 blockchain footprint to Avalanche
Avalanche (AVAX) trades inside a falling wedge pattern on Thursday, and a breakout would signal a bullish trend. As of Thursday, AVAX had gained 4%. The recent launch of investment firm Franklin Templeton’s and Agora's fully-collateralized US digital dollar, AUSD, on the Avalanche network suggests that the AVAX price will rally in the coming days.
Bitcoin: Signs of weakness persist
Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $58,000 on Friday after after testing and failing to overcome the resistance level around $62,000 earlier in the week. The risk-on mood returned to markets this week, Marathon Digital added 4,141 BTC worth $249 million to its holdings and the US SEC approved a MicroStrategy leveraged ETF, potentially giving investors more exposure to Bitcoin.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.