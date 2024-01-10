- Ethereum Classic price formed a double-top reversal pattern that hints at a 21% decline.
- Price indicators highlight the potential of the pattern failing due to bullish broader market cues.
- The anticipated spot Bitcoin ETF approvals will likely have a bullish impact on altcoins, benefiting ETC.
Ethereum Classic price was seemingly adhering to the micro bearish reversal pattern, which failed despite the recent correction in the crypto market. The short-term outlook ahead of the spot Bitcoin ETF approval is now looking bullish as ETC is bouncing back from the crucial support of $19.33.
Ethereum Classic price notes a bearish reversal pattern
Ethereum Classic price on the 4-hour scale invalidates the double-top bearish reversal pattern that has been observed in the past four weeks. This pattern consists of two peaks or tops of nearly identical height positioned closely together, with a trough in between. It suggests a possible shift in market direction.
The potential trend reversal is indicated by the price encountering a resistance level on two separate occasions without successfully surpassing it. This is often interpreted as a sign to consider selling or initiating short positions as further declines in the market.
In the case of Ethereum Classic, this double top was formed at $23.42, with the neckline or support level of the pattern being marked at $19.33. This is also the breakout level, and an extended decline below this line would confirm the bearish reversal pattern. Furthermore, a successful pattern would only be observed when ETC falls to the target price of $15.24, which, according to the pattern, would register a 21% decline on the 4-hour chart.
However, Ethereum Classic price took the other route and, instead of falling through the neckline, bounced off it to note minor recovery, trading at $19.90 at the time of writing. Although this does not rule out the potential for decline, the price indicators do suggest invalidation of the pattern is likely, too.
ETC/USD 4-hour chart
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator are giving out mixed signals, with the former still sitting in the bearish zone and the latter noting a bullish crossover.
Ethereum Classic RSI and MACD
If Ethereum Classic price continues the current path and broader market bullish cues kick in, ETC could move sideways or upwards beyond $20 and invalidate the bearish pattern.
On the other hand, if the Ethereum namesake falls through the neckline and falls below $19, the bullish thesis would be invalidated, and the reversal pattern could be deemed mildly successful since absolute success would warrant a 21% correction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price might extend recovery with massive drop in supply on exchanges
Shiba Inu, one of the largest meme coins in the crypto ecosystem, has noted a decline in its token supply on exchanges in the past six months. SHIB supply on exchanges hit its lowest level since July 2023 and typically this is considered a bullish sign for Shiba Inu price recovery.
Bitcoin Spot ETF applicant BlackRock is ready to get the show on the road, amends S-1 filing within 24 hours
Bitcoin Spot ETF filers are engaged in a fee war, offering competitive rates to attract capital. Bitwise Invest offers the lowest fee at 0.24%, while GrayScale is set to charge the highest fee at 1.5%.
Cosmos community votes on proposal to push ATOM toward zero minimum inflation
The Cosmos (ATOM) community is voting on a proposal to set the minimum inflation rate at 0% a month after approving to reduce the maximum inflation level to 10%. Inflation is the reduction in the underlying asset's value as its circulating supply increases.
Uniswap price could plummet as UNI held on exchanges exceeds $420 million
Uniswap supply on exchanges is inching closer to a six-month high, increasing the potential selling pressure on UNI. Uniswap announced the official completion of over $1.7 billion in swaps on January 3.
Bitcoin: Analyzing possible short term implication of probable spot ETF approval on BTC price
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains within the weekly supply zone, with a bold attempt to shatter its mean threshold proving premature. It comes amid an overly cautious market spot and perpetual traders both waiting to play their hand after a decision from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs).