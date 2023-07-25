Ethereum Classic with ticker ETC/USD is moving nicely as expected since last update, when we mentioned and highlighted about a three-wave A-B-C pullback in (B)/(2) after we noticed a five-wave impulse into wave (A)/(1).
ETC/USD 4H Chart From July 10 2023
As you can see, three-wave A-B-C corrective setback can be now coming to an end with ideal support here around 17 area, so watch out for a bullish continuation into wave (C) or (3) soon.
ETC/USD 4H Chart From July 25 2023
One of the main reasons why ETC/USD can go higher is Ethereum Classic GrayScale Investment Trust (ETCG), which remains nicely bullish after we spotted a completed (A)-(B)-(C) flat correction in B/2. We are currently tracking either wave C or 3, which should be completed by a five-wave cycle of the lower degree and it can push the price at least back to the former wave 4 swing high and 16 area for wave C or maybe even higher for wave 3, if 16 level will be broken decisively.
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
