Ethereum Classic Chart Analysis: ETC/USD storms towards $7.20 after symmetrical triangle breakout

- ETC/USD extends Saturday’s bounce amid fresh bid-wave.
- The coin charts symmetrical triangle breakout on hourly sticks.
- 200-HMA offers immediate resistance after the sharp pullback.
The pullback in Ethereum Classic (ETC/USD) from $6.8844 appears to have gathered steam this Sunday, as the coin sees a rapid rise to the intraday highs above $7.15.
The price picked-up bids right after the bulls took out the powerful resistance at $6.93, the convergence of the 21 and 50-hourly Simple Moving Averages (HMAs).
The sharp rally, however, came on the back of the symmetrical triangle breakout on the hourly chart above the key resistance at $6.9606.
The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) spiked towards the overbought region, now trading near 69.0.
On its relentless rise, the ETC bulls ripped through the bearish 100-HMA at $7.0586. The further upside now remains capped by the horizontal 200-HMA at $7.1885.
A break above which the $7.20 level will be tested. The August 7 high of $7.2618 could be next on the buyers’ radar.
If the bulls face rejection at the 200-HMA barrier, the price could drop back towards the resistance-turned-support at 100-HMA.
The next support is aligned at the falling trendline (pattern) resistance now support at $6.9548.
ETC/USD: Hourly chart
ETC/USD: Additional levels to consider
ETC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.1358
|Today Daily Change
|0.1991
|Today Daily Change %
|2.87
|Today daily open
|6.9367
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.9282
|Daily SMA50
|6.432
|Daily SMA100
|6.5635
|Daily SMA200
|7.0456
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.9882
|Previous Daily Low
|6.8092
|Previous Weekly High
|8.295
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.4967
|Previous Monthly High
|7.5745
|Previous Monthly Low
|5.5346
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.9198
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.8776
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.8345
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.7324
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.6555
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.0135
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.0904
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.1925
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
