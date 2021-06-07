Investors redeemed a net $141 million during the seven days through June 4, the highest weekly total on record, according to CoinShares.
Bitcoin-focused investment funds suffered record redemptions by investors last week after May’s price drop soured sentiment on the largest cryptocurrency by market value.
Investors redeemed a net $141 million from bitcoin (BTC, -0.74%) funds during the seven days through June 4, the highest weekly total on record, according to the report from CoinShares, a digital-asset manager. The amount represents about 8.3% of net inflows recorded earlier in the year.
In May, most digital asset funds experienced net outflows when the bitcoin price suffered a near 30% correction.
Investor sentiment has remained broadly negative, although there could be signs the worst is over as investors diversify within the crypto space, according to the CoinShares report.
Investors have shown interest in funds focused on alternative cryptocurrencies including ether (ETH, +0.55%), XRP (-0.3%) and cardano (ADA, +0.34%).
- Investors plowed $33 million into funds focused on ether, the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain.
- Inflows to XRP funds totaled $7 million, the largest amount since April.
- Cardano and multi-asset products saw inflows of $4.5 million and $2.7 million respectively, according to CoinShares.
Overall, digital asset funds suffered net outflows totaling $94 million during the week.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
