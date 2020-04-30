ETH/USD: Venture capitalist named the coin that can overtake Ethereum from the second place

- The cryptocurrency LINK may increase by 700% in May.
- The project may surpass Ethereum as the second-largest coin by the market capitalization.
Co-founder of Framework Venture Mike Anderson believes that the price of LINK token may increase by 700% in May and push Ethereum from the second place in the global cryptocurrency rating.
LINK is a native token behind the Chainlink project, focused on creating a blockchain-based cross-platform solution for secure connection of smart contracts with the external data sources., such as data channels, APIs, etc. The project was launched in 2017, now its Ethereum-based token sits on the 13th place in the global cryptocurrency rating with the current market value of $1.3 billion.
Anderson is an early Chainlink investor. Speaking recently with Cointelegraph, he said that the price of the token can easily exceed $25. He says that Chainlink is an insurance policy for the whole DeFi (Decentralized Finance) sector.
I would put it on par with about the size of Ethereum. And I don't think that that's an unreasonable approximation because the way I see it, Chainlink is the insurance policy, the security model for providing robust, reliable data feeds for your decentralized bar contract.
At the time of writing, LINK is changing hands at 3.86$. The coin has gained over 4% in the recent 24 hours and increased by 5% on a weekly basis. Meanwhile, ETH/USD has settled at $210.00 after hitting $227.36 during early Asian hours.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
The crypto moon war, chapter one
The pre-established script finally fulfilled, and the crypto market exploded yesterday on the upside a few days before the implementation of the "halving" event in Bitcoin’s mining reward system.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD starts the correction, $200.00 to keep bears at bay
Ethereum tested $227.36 during early Asian hours and retreated to $217.80 by the time of writing. The second-largest digital asset has gained over 8% of gains on a day-to-day basis and 2% since the start of the day.
LTC/USD reclaims $50 as Bitcoin clears path to $10,000
Following the free-fall in March where Litecoin sunk to test support at $25, buyers have been keen on reversing the trend and pulling to levels achieved in February.
BCH/USD soars above $200-day SMA, is $300 within reach?
After closing Wednesday’s trading above $250, Bitcoin Cash extended the price action past $260 on Thursday during the Asian session. A breakout in tandem with Bitcoin (BTC) surge to $9,303 (April high) sent BCH above the 200-day SMA.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil
Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.