-
Ethereum (ETH/USD) is in a strong uptrend. The bullish momentum is similar or even stronger than Bitcoin’s recent surge above $50k.
-
The ETH/USD recent surge up has been strong. Price moved from $400-$500 to the $2,000 resistance level in just 3 months.
-
On the 4 hour chart, we can see that the ETH/USD bullish momentum is temporarily over. Price has broken below the support trend line (dotted green) and the 21 ema zone.
But strong bearish candlesticks are now visible on the 4 hour chart… Will this bearish volatility change the outlook? Let’s review the key wave and chart patterns.
Price charts and technical analysis
The ETH/USD recent surge up has been strong. Price moved from $400-$500 to the $2,000 resistance level in just 3 months.
Now bearish pressure seems to be actively pushing price action lower again. Is this a reversal or just a retracement?
-
In our view, the probability of a retracement is much higher than a reversal. Why? Because the recent push up is a typical wave 3 (pink).
-
This means that the current pullback is probably a wave 4 (pink).
-
Waves 4 are usually choppy, corrective, and shallow retracements. The 23.6% Fibonacci level already acted as support but price action broke below it.
-
The next support zone is the 38.2% Fib or 50% Fibonacci levels. These Fibs are expected to act as support and should create some bounce to the upside.
-
The key pattern to look for is an ABCDE triangle pattern. If this chart pattern emerges, then it indicates the end of the retracement. That should give a green light to the uptrend to continue for a new higher high.
After the price action completes 5 waves (grey) in wave 4 (pink), the uptrend should break the pattern and move north (blue arrow). Only a very deep correction puts the uptrend in doubt (orange and red circles).
On the 4 hour chart, we can see that the ETH/USD bullish momentum is temporarily over. Price has broken below the support trend line (dotted green) and the 21 ema zone.
Price action should be able to reach the 38.2% Fibonacci level where support support is expected. If a triangle pattern does emerge, then there should be multiple ABC patterns visible in each leg.
The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.
Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GRT risks freefall under $1 amid broad-based crypto declines
The Graph is teetering at $1.73 after its uptrend ran into a barrier around $2.9. Declines have been consistent within the confines of a descending parallel channel. Losing the middle boundary support has left GRT bears with open-air to explore.
LINK bulls flee as broadening wedge pattern hints at a 50% drop
Chainlink price nears the end of an ascending broadening wedge pattern that forecasts a 50% drop. Transactional data shows that $17.8 could be an inflection point. If LINK price slices through this support, then a drop to $13 seems likely.
XLM poised for massive 27% breakdown, as the technical picture worsens
Stellar has recently been rejected from the yearly high of $0.61. Bulls tried their best to secure higher support but failed in that task. XLM continues with the breakdown below a descending trendline that seems to have confirmed a triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart.
DOGE in trouble as multiple technical indicators scream sell
Dogecoin price hints at a 75% upswing as the bull flag pattern develops. A decisive close above $0.058 would indicate a start of a bullish breakout. Mounting selling pressure could invalidate crucial support at $0.047 and push it down by 20% to $0.037.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.