Industry development
FTX.US is the first company in the United States to acquire an approved crypto derivatives platform, LedgerX. The merged company will focus on developing products for institutional and retail investors while also attempting to establish a strong relationship with regulatory bodies. FTX.US announced in July that its daily volume accelerated nearly 150 times between June 2020 and June 2021, reaching an incredible $993 million on April 22. In order to attract more retail investors, the company intends to obtain a BitLicense that will allow it to trade spot products in New York. FTX.US also launched its NFT marketplace nearly three months ago, and the segment has grown significantly since then.
ETH’s price action
ETH’s price is looking highly bullish now as the price has broken out of its consolidation zone. ETH’s price has been trying to break out of its current consolidation zone for a while as you can see from the chart below however bulls never had the momentum on their side. However, it seems like that the momentum is finally o their side and ETH trader have one important price point in mind and that is break above the precious all time high. It is very much possible that we may see the ETH price breaking above the 5K if the momentum continues like and in fact the 10K target for ETH is also looking much more realistic now.
Dogecoin price eyes 35% advance as this on-chain metric adds tailwind to DOGE
Dogecoin price is in a support cluster that is more than likely to propel it to slice through immediate resistance barriers. Adding to this are the on-chain metrics, which also paint a bullish picture for DOGE. Transactional data shows DOGE is free to move up to $0.367.
Institutional Bitcoin sentiment flips bullish, but fund inflows dominated by Cardano, Solana
Institutional investors with long exposure to Bitcoin have reached a record high of $165 million. Asset managers have been bullish on the bellwether cryptocurrency as the net exposure for institutions has turned positive for the first time since Q2 2021.
Shiba Inu price stops bleeding as SHIB eyes 25% upswing
Shiba Inu price seems to have cauterized the bleed and shows signs of resuscitating as it bounced off a crucial support level. If the buying pressure continues to increase. Shiba Inu price has dropped roughly 33% since the August 17 swing high at $0.00000975.
El Salvador allocates $150 million to Bitcoin trust ahead of crypto law coming into effect
El Salvador has approved a $150 million trust fund ahead of the country’s move to make Bitcoin a legal tender, set to take effect on September 7. This fund will support the $30 in BTC bonus once citizens in the country sign up for the digital currency wallet Chivo. For the El Salvador government to handle the exchange between ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.