ETH/BTC Price Analysis: Bulls remain in control for three straight days, SMA 50 acts as immediate resistance

William’s %R has been trending inside the overbought zone for the last five days, so the price may face bearish correction soon.

ETH/BTC daily price

ETH/BTC bulls remained in control for the third consecutive day as it went up from 0.022947 to 0.02296. ETH/BTC is currently trending in an upward channel pattern. Over the last two days, the price has threatened to cross above the 20-day Bollinger Band, which has since widened to indicate increasing price volatility. William’s %R has been trending inside the overbought zone for the last five days, so the price may face bearish correction soon. The MACD shows increasing bullish momentum.

The bulls face multiple stiff resistance levels at SMA 50, 0.02336 and 0.02387. On the downside, there are healthy support levels at 0.02255, SMA 20 and 0.02196.

Key levels

ETH/BTC Overview Today last price 0.02 Today Daily Change 0.00 Today Daily Change % 0.00 Today daily open 0.02 Trends Daily SMA20 0.02 Daily SMA50 0.02 Daily SMA100 0.02 Daily SMA200 0.02 Levels Previous Daily High 0.02 Previous Daily Low 0.02 Previous Weekly High 0.02 Previous Weekly Low 0.02 Previous Monthly High 0.03 Previous Monthly Low 0.02 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.02 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.02 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.02 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.02 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.02 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.02 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.02 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.02



