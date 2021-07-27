Despite the recent rally, and as expected, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Matic and other altcoins all found resistance before the rollover on Monday. With bulls looking determined to push prices higher up following today's decline continuation, will bears put on a fight? What signals can investors look for? More details check in the video:
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Axie Infinity stares at 30% correction
Axie Infinity price is currently experiencing a pullback as it underwent another exponential upswing. The resulting retracement could extend up to the trading range’s mid-point before new leg-up kick-starts.
Coinbase Pro lists Harvest Finance, Fetch.ai, Paxos Standard, and Polymath Network
US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has revealed plans to list FARM, FET, PAX and POLY, driving the demand for these cryptos on spot exchanges.
Reddit's Moon token is literally mooning on scaling news
In 2020, Reddit called for proposals from Ethereum scaling technologies for Reddit's Community Points. The social news aggregator has finally zeroed in on Arbitrum for its scaling, which has caused a rally for its Moon native token.
Crypto markets bleed after Amazon denies rumors; uptrend intact
Bitcoin price rallied exponentially based on rumors, which pushed it beyond $40,000 for the first time in roughly 40 days. This bullish move affected a majority of the altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, which followed suit.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.