DYDX price rallies 10% ahead of 13.95M token unlocks; Community urges 25% emission cut

- dYdX token rises 10% in the last 24 hours; trading volume up almost 110% in the same timeframe.
- The rally came hours before the next token unlocks schedule, where 13.95 million tokens will be unleash to its circulating supply.
- Meanwhile, community members deliberate whether to slash rewards to liquidity providers, a move that could pump DYDX price.
DYDX, the ticker for perpetual contracts decentralized exchange dYdX, remains bullish for almost two straight months despite the overall dormancy in the market and the lack of directional bias from Bitcoin (BTC).
Also Read: Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Soggy BTC to move soon
DYDX bullish fundamentals could fuel 10% gains
DYDX price has been on an uptrend since June 10, consolidating upwards along an ascending trendline. On July 31, the token surged by close to 10% within a 24-hour timeframe, bolstered by a 110% increase in trading volume.
The bullishness comes ahead of the network’s token unlocks program, scheduled for August 1 at around 6:00 PM GMT.
As indicated, the event will see 13.95 million DYDX tokens added to the network’s circulating supply and will make up for 3.81% of its total supply. As the countdown continues, the perpetual contracts DEX token could elevate further.
Asset prices tend to rally ahead of such events, with investors looking to capitalize on the “buy the rumor, sell the news” narrative. Also, as the event increases supply, economic dynamics forecast a drop in value, which long-term investors capitalize on to grow their portfolios. The ensuing demand pressure could catalyze an uptrend.
dYdX community members want token emissions slashed by 50%
Meanwhile, the dYdX community is in the middle of a voting process, expected to end on August 1. It follows an earlier proposal to reduce the amount of rewards offered to liquidity providers (LP) by half. Such a move would be bullish for DYDX, if passed, as it cut down on token issuance, hence reducing supply against a constant or growing demand. Further, the change would also see the ecosystem save monthly spending of $1 million.
With less than six hours before the voting window closes, the odds are clearly in favor of the proposal, with only 10.02 negatives against almost 8 million supporters.
As the yeses have their way, DYDX token holders could see more gains in the coming days as approval would see the amount of tokens offered to LPs reduce from 1,150,684 to 575,342, a 50% cut. Based on current rates ($2.146), this represents approximately $1.235 million. It is also worth mentioning that the move would represent a 25% reduction of token emissions, according to network founder, Antonio Juliano.
This would further reduce overall $DYDX token emissions by ~25% https://t.co/R7vySaVjWb— Antonio | dYdX (@AntonioMJuliano) July 22, 2023
DYDX price forecast as bullish fundamentals play on
As the bullish fundamentals play on, DYDX price could continue along the uptrend, breaching the immediate hurdle presented by the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $2.171. A breach of this barrier would clear the path to the $2.347 resistance level. In a highly bullish case, the token could break above to pursue the April highs of around $2.731. Such a move would denote a 25% climb.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has tipped north while the histograms of the Awesome Oscillators are turning green within the positive territory. This points to rising momentum, which is bullish for DYDX.
DYDX/USDT 1-Day Chart
On the other hand, there is a chance traders could give in to their profit appetite, cashing in on July 31 gains or sell the news after the unlocks and voting processes. The ensuing selling pressure could see DYDX price slide below the confluence support offered by the uptrend line and the 50-day EMA at $2.025.
Such a move would threaten the uptrend, but invalidation would occur upon a decisive daily candlestick close below the $1.795 support level.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin hovers below $30,000 as Coinbase CEO recalls SEC's request before the lawsuit
A recent report from the Financial Times notes that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) asked Coinbase to halt trading all cryptos except Bitcoin a month prior to serving legal notice.
Coinbase Layer 2 blockchain traders drawn to three-digit gains in BALD as Bitcoin, Ethereum rally fades
At the open of the Asian trading session, Bitcoin and Ethereum prices remained largely unchanged, below $30,000 and $1,900 levels respectively. As market participants reeled from the $100 million worth of crypto assets risked in the Curve exploit.
PEPE market left unattended as Shibarium news drives meme coiners to Shiba Inu and BONE
Pepe coin (PEPE) price shows signs of a desolate market, stuck within a bind as its peers in the meme coin lane continue to show momentum. Following its premiere, the frog-themed meme coin quickly took over to become the meme coin flag bearer with outstanding gains.
John Deaton calls Ripple XRP case “the most significant non-fraud SEC enforcement action in modern history”
XRP holder community is awaiting the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s next steps to appeal versus Judge Torres’ ruling on XRP status as a security.
Can Bitcoin reach $40k or $25k first?
The 2023 rally paused when Bitcoin (BTC) price entered the Bearish Breaker, extending from $29,246 to $41,273. This rejection could send BTC down to the immediate support level of $27,947, which could be used by sidelined buyers as an opportunity to kickstart a recovery rally.