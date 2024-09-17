Donald Trump’s World Liberty Financial confirms plan for WLFI token, likely exempt from SEC regulations

Donald Trump’s World Liberty Financial, a project endorsed by the Trump family, has confirmed the launch of the governance token WLFI.

The WLFI team will sell the token to accredited investors, and it will have no economic rights, per SEC’s Regulation D.

Crypto betting platform Polymarket users believe there is a 24% chance that Donald Trump will launch a coin before the Presidential election.

Donald Trump, former US President and Republican Presidential candidate, officially backed World Liberty Financial, a crypto project endorsed by the Trump family. Eric and Donald Trump Jr., sons of former President Trump, shared their vision to make DeFi more accessible on a livestream on X on Monday. The project has confirmed a governance token, WLFI.

World Liberty Financial confirms WLFI token, unlikely to face regulatory hurdles

Trump’s family endorsed the project World Liberty Financial, which is focused on increasing DeFi accessibility. Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump said in a livestream on X that they plan to make the DeFi project intuitive and user-friendly, and confirmed the governance token, WLFI.

Per the livestream, the crypto project promoted by the Trump family will be non-transferable and won't provide any economic rights. The team will accept only those buyers seeking to participate in governance, “not those after an economic return.”

Despite the unsettling events of yesterday, our X Spaces with Donald Trump will proceed as scheduled. We admire Mr. Trump's courage to continue in the face of adversity. Join us for a pivotal discussion on the future of cryptocurrencyhttps://t.co/MQit7yx3tp — WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) September 16, 2024

The plan is to sell 63% of the token to the public, keep 17% for user rewards, and keep 20% with the team. WLFI tokens will be sold only to accredited investors under Regulation D exemption from the US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

This allows firms to raise capital without registration with the SEC and will enable securities offering to small and private investors.

Crypto betting market says 24% likelihood of token launch ahead of US elections

Polymarket, one of the largest crypto betting platforms, users believe there is a 24% possibility that former US President Trump will launch a crypto token before the November elections. At the beginning of September, the chances were 20-25%, and they rose to 75% less than a week ago. The odds of token launch are down to 24% at the time of writing.

Users noted that the odds dropped once the livestream ended, as the project’s team spared further details on tokenomics of WLFI.