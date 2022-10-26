- Dogecoin prices noted a strong uptick on Wednesday, rising by 14.52% during intra-day trading.
- Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition deal is expected to be closed by October 28.
- Dogecoin whales have been keeping their heads low for about nine months now.
Dogecoin price noted an unexpected rise on Wednesday, following a green candle from the day before. Two reasons played a crucial role in this rally, the first being the broader market cues and Elon Musk, aka “DOGEfather,” being the second. This bullishness is expected to revive the performance of a crucial cohort of DOGE holders.
Dogecoin price takes a leap
Dogecoin price shot up by 14.52% on Wednesday, bringing the 24-hour rise to 21.22%, with DOGE trading at $0.072. The crypto market cap rising and crossing the $1 trillion mark during the intra-day trading was a factor in DOGE’s rise.
Another factor that contributed to Dogecoin’s rise was Elon Musk’s advancement in the Twitter acquisition. The billionaire made a presence at the Twitter HQ, and while the tweet does not have any correlation with Dogecoin, his influence on the asset’s price in the past justifies this rise.
The deal is reportedly nearing a close and could be done as close as October 28, Friday, bringing the six-month-long ordeal to an end.
Dogecoin price increase also helped the meme coin rise through two major resistances, the 50-day (red) Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 100-day (blue) SMA. These levels form solid supports and have sustained DOGE’s price rise in the past.
DOGE/USD 1-day chart
However, since the buying pressure resulted in the asset being overbought, Dogecoin price could see a cooldown. Should the Relative Strength Index (RSI) return to the bullish zone without DOGE falling, the 21% rally would sustain.
Dogecoin whales could be triggered
Dogecoin price whales have considerable domination over the supply, which makes their movement critical to a price rise. However, following the bearish market conditions, these whales have been quiet for the last few months.
Since Wednesday’s price rise is the biggest since April, whales are expected to become active again, provided Dogecoin price does not slip on the charts. This is crucial for DOGEsince its whale transaction volume has been averaging at $1 billion, with a few spikes every now and then.
Dogecoin whale transaction volume
If Dogecoin’s price maintains its current heading, it might even rise above $0.08, a price level that has not been tested as support in almost five months.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price is heading to $0.45 and here’s where you can accumulate ADA
Cardano price is in a delicate place after its volatile move over the last 24 hours. Investors need to be cautious of entering the market late and getting trapped. A better plan would be to wait for ADA to pull back to critical levels.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Non-FOMO levels to accumulate BTC before $22,000
Bitcoin price has shown considerable bullish momentum over the past 24 to 30 hours, which has resulted in a massive rally for many altcoins. This development is likely to continue after a minor pullback.
Ethereum price rises to $1,500 as CFTC chairman declares BTC and ETH as commodities
For the first time in weeks, the crypto market did well for itself, adding over $40 billion to market capitalization within 24 hours.
MakerDAO approves Coinbase Prime’s proposal of holding $1.6 billion worth of USDC in its custody
Coinbase, one of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchanges, is partnering up with MakerDAO, one of DeFi’s biggest players.
Bitcoin: Can BTC rally before the next Fed meeting?
BTC seems to be reacting extremely well to the Fed’s decision to raise interest rates. This connection can be attributed to the high correlation with the stock market. High-impact macroeconomic news which affects the traditional markets is also having a noticeable impact.